Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS

This is the third of four contests between the Islanders and the Blue Jackets this season.

New York is 1-1-0 through the first two meetings in the 2025-26 campaign. The home team was victorious in both of those previous games.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 71 points, one point shy of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (72 points), though the Pens have two games in-hand. Columbus (65 points) is fifth in the Metro but has three fewer games played (57) than the fourth place Washington Capitals (67 points) and two fewer than the Islanders.

BLUE JACKETS NOTES

Columbus enters Saturday’s contest off a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli were the Blue Jackets’ goalscorers in their first defeat dating back to Jan. 20.

The Blue Jackets have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since early January, victorious in 11 of their last 13 games.

Columbus' Zach Werenski represented the United States of America and won a gold medal at The Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. He notched six points (1G, 5A), including the primary assist on the overtime game-winning goal against Canada in the gold medal game.

Werenski enters Saturday’s contest on an eight-game point streak, with 11 points (2G, 9A) in that stretch. He leads the Blue Jackets in points (63) and assists (43) this season. He is tied with Marchenko for the most goals (20) this season. His 63 points rank second among defensemen in the NHL this season and only trail Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard (66).

Marchenko’s game-opening goal on Thursday tied him with Werenski for the team lead this season. The 25-year-old has eclipsed 20 tallies in each of his four seasons in the NHL. He ranks second on the Blue Jackets with 47 points (20G, 27A) this year.

Columbus’ penalty kill (77.2%) ranks 21st in the NHL this season, but spikes to ninth (81.5%) since the flip of the calendar year.

The Blue Jackets power-play (19.6%) is middle of the pack (15th) this season, yet scoreless in the last three games.