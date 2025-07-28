Scouting Shabanov

Back in April, Traktor Chelyabinsk found themselves trailing Admiral Vladivostok 2-1 in the first round of the KHL Playoffs and 2-0 in the first period of a pivotal Game Four.

They needed a spark. What they got was a five-point flamethrower from Maxim Shabanov.

The Russian forward, who the Islanders signed to a one-year deal on July 2, scored two goals and added three assists, powering Traktor to a 7-3 win. That tilted the series, the first of three straight wins to close out Admiral, igniting Traktor for a run all the way to the Gagarin Cup Final.

“Without him, we're definitely not getting through the first round,” said Steven Kampfer, Shabanov’s teammate last season. “He took the game over by himself.”

While Islanders fans were looking up Shabanov highlights at the team’s Blue and White Scrimmage the night he was signed, Kampfer, a veteran of 231 NHL and 378 AHL games, saw Shabanov up close last year in the KHL. What makes the KHL star special?

“What doesn’t make him special?” Kampfer said. “The thing about Max is the work ethic first and foremost. I think just the way he trains every day, he wants to be the best at everything he does. He wants to make sure that when he shows up, that he is the go-to guy, and he stays after, works on his craft quite a bit, just to make sure that he's the best player that he can be.”

Shabanov’s numbers have steadily risen over the past three seasons, from 31 points (18G, 13A) in his first full KHL season, to 50 points (25G, 25A) in 64 games last year, culminating with 67 points (23G, 44A) in 65 games this past season, making him the league’s third leading scorer.

“Maybe he was a little late bloomer,” Kampfer said. “But the last couple years, he's just kind of just taken off.”

The skill stands out in Shabanov’s game. His Michigan goal has made the rounds on social media and while those are a rarity, it’s indicative of the type of high-end talent the Islanders are injecting into the lineup. Shabanov reportedly looks up to Tampa Bay Lightning star – and fellow Russian – Nikita Kucherov and Kampfer sees some resemblance in how he moves and sees the ice.

“It's pretty impressive,” Kampfer said of Shabanov’s Michigan goals. “He's not afraid to try stuff. He just the guy that wants to be a difference maker every night.”