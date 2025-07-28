Scouting Shabanov

Former NHL defenseman Steven Kampfer shares scouting report on KHL teammate – and newest Islander – Maxim Shabanov

By Cory Wright
Back in April, Traktor Chelyabinsk found themselves trailing Admiral Vladivostok 2-1 in the first round of the KHL Playoffs and 2-0 in the first period of a pivotal Game Four.

They needed a spark. What they got was a five-point flamethrower from Maxim Shabanov.

The Russian forward, who the Islanders signed to a one-year deal on July 2, scored two goals and added three assists, powering Traktor to a 7-3 win. That tilted the series, the first of three straight wins to close out Admiral, igniting Traktor for a run all the way to the Gagarin Cup Final.

“Without him, we're definitely not getting through the first round,” said Steven Kampfer, Shabanov’s teammate last season. “He took the game over by himself.”

While Islanders fans were looking up Shabanov highlights at the team’s Blue and White Scrimmage the night he was signed, Kampfer, a veteran of 231 NHL and 378 AHL games, saw Shabanov up close last year in the KHL. What makes the KHL star special?

“What doesn’t make him special?” Kampfer said. “The thing about Max is the work ethic first and foremost. I think just the way he trains every day, he wants to be the best at everything he does. He wants to make sure that when he shows up, that he is the go-to guy, and he stays after, works on his craft quite a bit, just to make sure that he's the best player that he can be.”

Shabanov’s numbers have steadily risen over the past three seasons, from 31 points (18G, 13A) in his first full KHL season, to 50 points (25G, 25A) in 64 games last year, culminating with 67 points (23G, 44A) in 65 games this past season, making him the league’s third leading scorer.

“Maybe he was a little late bloomer,” Kampfer said. “But the last couple years, he's just kind of just taken off.”

The skill stands out in Shabanov’s game. His Michigan goal has made the rounds on social media and while those are a rarity, it’s indicative of the type of high-end talent the Islanders are injecting into the lineup. Shabanov reportedly looks up to Tampa Bay Lightning star – and fellow Russian – Nikita Kucherov and Kampfer sees some resemblance in how he moves and sees the ice.

“It's pretty impressive,” Kampfer said of Shabanov’s Michigan goals. “He's not afraid to try stuff. He just the guy that wants to be a difference maker every night.”

Shabanov’s offense can also an asset to help the Islanders power play, which finished 31st last season, as the Russian recorded 11 power-play points last season (2G, 9A). His role on the man advantage?

“Run the puck through him,” Kampfer said with a laugh.

On Traktor, Shabanov played primarily on the left half wall and used his vision and playmaking to feed teammates and also create a little separation for himself.

“He controlled the play on the half wall,” Kampfer said. “He has a great fake and release and fake and step in, or just a one touch through the seam on his one timer. Kind of the Kucherov spot where he kind of can pump fake it and go through the middle. I can't say enough about how great his vision is.”

Shabanov should help the Isles power play, but it’s also reassuring to know with his 21 even strength goals, that he’s not just the product of a power play.

That production also comes despite Shabanov’s small stature, as he’s officially listed at 5’7, 157 lbs.

“He's a shifty player,” Kampfer said. “The way he maneuvers around. He's shifty, he's crafty. He knows how to use his size. The way he plays, he can use his size to his advantage, but he's also one of those kids that's really strong on his feet.”

Head Coach Patrick Roy has noticed that as well and said he was impressed with Shabanov’s willingness to drive to the net during a media availability on July 3.

The physicality of the NHL will be one of the main adjustments for Shabanov, along with the smaller ice surface, as it is with nearly every player who plays overseas. There are a lot of nuances to learn in the league, but thinks Shabanov’s work ethic and the tutelage of Traktor coach, Benoit Groulx, can help his transition to North America.

“Him playing for Benoit Groulx last year was probably the best thing for him to get ready to come over and play over in North America, because we played a North American style,” Kampfer said. “There are a lot of areas in that game that helped him kind of grow as a player to get ready.”

Roy has a relationship with Groulx and credited him with developing the defensive side of Shabanov’s game, which he called out as an asset.

“Benoit is a very structured person, so I think he did a really nice job with him,” Roy said. “I'm pretty confident that the adjustment period for him probably going to be easier. Because if he doesn't score early on, at least he could rely on playing well defensively and give himself a bit of time by time to get his offense going.”

There is a transition period off the ice as well. There are language barriers (Shabanov was taking English classes last season) and just the general adjustments for any player – North American or international – acclimating to a new environment. Shabanov will have a few teammates to show him the ropes, as the Isles have four Russian – Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov, Alexander Romanov and Max Tsyplakov – in the organization. If all five are on the roster at the start of the 2025-26 season, the Isles will have the most Russian players in the NHL – it certainly can’t hurt.

Ultimately it’ll come down to the player, but Kampfer witnessed Shabanov’s work ethic last year in Russia, a driven player with a lot of skill who is adding more dimensions to his game.

“There are so many nuances of the NHL that take a little bit of time to get used to, but in watching Max, in the way he prepares himself, the way he practices, the way he plays, I think there will be very minimal adjustments,” Kampfer said. “I know how well he adapts. He can play with that chip on his shoulder, but also, but also play the skill game like he can. He can do it all.”

