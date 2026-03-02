The Skinny: Islanders 5, Panthers 4

Game 61

Isles 5, Florida 4

WWWWW!

Anders Lee broke a 4-4 tie with under 32 seconds to play, and Matthew Schaefer scored twice, added an assist, and went a career-best +4, as the Isles rallied for the third second straight game from a 2-0 deficit, defeating the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers 5-4, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

The Isles have won five straight games for the first time this season and reach the 35-win mark, matching their total from last season, as they become only the tenth team in NHL history to win three straight games after facing a multi-goal deficit in each.

The Isles are 22-11-2 in their last 35 games and move 14 games over NHL-.500 for the first time since the end of the 2021 season. They now head to Anaheim Wednesday to begin a four-game road trip that will include the three California teams in a four-day stretch.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Sandis Vilmanis (3) A.J. Greer (11), Sergei Bobrovsky (2) 03:44 FLA 1,NYI 0

Sam Bennett (21) Aaron Ekblad (19), Matthew Tkachuk (6) 14:54 FLA 2,NYI 0 PPG

Matthew Schaefer (19) Ryan Pulock (21), Mathew Barzal (38) 18:01 FLA 2,NYI 1

2nd Period

Carson Soucy (5) Simon Holmstrom (19), Tony DeAngelo (23) 07:28 FLA 2,NYI 2

Sam Bennett (22) Matthew Tkachuk (7) 12:04 FLA 3,NYI 2

Bo Horvat (25) Matthew Schaefer (24) 17:14 FLA 3,NYI 3

3rd Period

Matthew Schaefer (20) Ondrej Palat (9) 10:29 FLA 3,NYI 4

Sam Reinhart (28) Aaron Ekblad (20), Matthew Tkachuk (8) 18:02 FLA 4,NYI 4

Anders Lee (14) Tony DeAngelo (24), Adam Pelech (8) 19:28 FLA 4,NYI 5

The Skinny

The Isles are 8-2-0 in their last ten games… The Isles improve to 15-2-3 when tied after two periods; the 15 wins lead the NHL... Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to seven games (5-6-11)… David Rittich won for the second time in his last three appearances…The Isles' defense went 3-5-8 as everyone but Scott Mayfield hit the scoresheet… The defense now has 35 goals, after scoring 32 times all last season…Anders Lee scored for the third straight game, to move within one goal of Clark Gillies for 4th place on the club's goal list…The Isles now lead the NHL with 32 goals by rookies….The Isles have won their last three back-ends of back-to-backs; they have now swept three back-to-back sets this season…Matthew Schaefer recorded the first three point game of his career; Ryan Pulock is the only other rookie defenseman to have at least three points for the Isles in the last 15 seasons (Pulock was 1-4-5 on 1/20/2018 in Chicago).

The Standings

The Isles remain tied with Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are now six points ahead of Washington and nine points ahead of Florida.

Mr. Last Minute

Anders Lee now has the latest go-ahead, game-winning goal ever scored by the Isles in regulation at UBS Arena (breaking Simon Holmstrom's record set on November 2, 2025, vs. Columbus). He also had the latest go-ahead, game-winning goal scored by the Isles at Barclays Center (19:33 vs. Pittsburgh on November 30, 2015). Only Mike Bossy (5) and Bryan Trottier (3) scored more last-minute go-ahead goals for the Isles than Lee. Pat LaFontaine is the only other player with two…Simon Holmstrom is +6 since the Olympic break, which leads the entire NHL; JG Pageau and Matthew Schaefer are tied for second at +5…Matthew Tkachuk recorded three assists for Florida.

The Schaeferisms

• Matthew Schaefer scored twice for the second time in three games as he continued his assault on the club and league record books.

• Schaefer is the first Islander defenseman in 40 years (Denis Potvin in 1985-86) to reach the 20-goal mark.

• Schaefer is the first rookie defenseman since World War II with four multi-goal games in a season. Islander defenseman combined for four multi-goal games over the prior seven seasons.

• Schaefer is the first Islander defenseman with four multi-goal games in the same season since Denis Potvin (1983-84). Potvin did it five other times.

• Schaefer is the first rookie defenseman since Dion Phaneuf (20 in 2005-06) to score at least 20 goals. He is on pace for 27 goals; the NHL record of 23 goals by a rookie defenseman is held by Brian Leetch.

• Schaefer is now tied-9th in goals in a season by an Islander defensemen; the other spots all belong to Denis Potvin.

• Schaefer is now tied 3rd in goals in a season by a rookie defenseman

• Schaefer is the youngest player in club history to reach 20 goals (18-177), doing so exactly one year younger than John Tavares.(19-177).

• Schaefer is the only player in the NHL with four goals since the Olympic break.

• Schaefer now leads all rookies with 20 goals; it is the first time a defenseman has been the first rookie to reach that mark.

• Schaefer is also the youngest defenseman in NHL history to score twenty goals in a season.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee now has 541 points, one behind Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history.

• Lee now has 303 goals, one behind Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history.

• Lee now has 48 game-winning goals, tying Brock Nelson for 3rd in club history.

• Lee played in his 902nd game, passing Brock Nelson for 5th place in club history. Lee also passed Nelson for most games played by an American in club history.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock has 56 goals, one behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

• Ryan Pulock passed Ed Westfall for 24th place on the club's assist list with his 182nd assist.

• Adam Pelech played his 621st game, one behind Stefan Persson for 2nd place among Isles defensemen

• Scott Mayfield played his 594th game, tying John Tonelli for 24th in club history among skaters.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles are at least 14 games over NHL-.500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season with a 32-17-7 record.

• The Isles are 140 games over all-time NHL-.500 for the first time since a 4-4 tie in Boston on October 7, 1995; it was the first game coached by Mike Milbury.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out seventeen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 20-9-1 (with an NHL-best .925 save percentage, and a 2.17 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 14-1-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/289) 9.7%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 13-8-3 on the season. He is 2-3-1 in his last six games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 3-0-0 overall, 1-0-0 at home and 2-0-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA

• March 5 at LA

• March 7 at SJ

• March 10 at STL

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Twelve of the remaining 22 games will be played in six sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

3. Matthew Schaefer (20-24-44 in 61 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 24

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 23 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Brent Sutter (24) is now tied with Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 44

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 41 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 105 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (20), assists (24), and points (44). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 44 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 28 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-fourth in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Mikko Rantanen). He is a net +13(having taken only 15 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes nine times and at least 26 minutes fifteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 49 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have seventeen come-from behind wins this season, including seven when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have five multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 8-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least eight overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2023-24 9

2. 2019-20 (68 games) and 2025-26 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential, Isles

1. 2025-26 8-0 (+8)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only five teams in NHL history have a better differential than +8, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the only one above +9.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored ten goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 11 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 35-21-5 for 75 points in 61 games

• 2024-25 27-26-7 for 61 points in 60 games; they recorded points 75-76 in their 75th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 3-5-8

• Season: 35-91-126

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 2-1-3

• Season: 32-48-80

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 32 rookie goals are the most in the NHL while the 80 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 18.0% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 35-21-5 overall; they are 17-10-2 at home and 18-11-3 on the road.

Florida is 30-27-3 overall; they are 16-14-3 at home and 14-13-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 13-10-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 8-3-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 23-7-3 when scoring first and 12-14-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-6-13=26

Florida 8-8-17=33

The Isles are 10-14-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-1-1 when the shots are even and 23-6-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 29 saves; he is 13-8-3 this season and 5-2-0 vs. Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves; he is 22-18-1 this season and 20-12-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (0:24); Florida was 1-3 (2:30).

The Isles are 17-5-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 18-16-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-10-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 23-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 15-11-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 28-3-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 7-18-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 22-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 10-5 in regulation. They are 8-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-5-0 on the front end and 7-2-1 on the back end this season. The next pair of Islander games will also be played back-to-back, on March 4th-5th in SoCal against the Ducks and Kings.

The Isles are 6-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (23:17); Florida: Aaron Ekblad (26:24)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:24).

Face-offs

Isles 32, Florida 33 (49%)

Casey Cizikas won 8 of 13 for the Isles; Sam Bennett won 13 of 20 for Florida.

Hit Count

Isles 25 (Three with 4)

Florida 23 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 17 (Matthew Schaefer -4)

Florida 13 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 54, Florida 76

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 51, Florida 67

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mathew Barzal +8

Florida: Two with +14

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 7, Florida 23

5-on-5: Isles 6, Florida 21

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Jonathan Drouin-INJ), Adam Boqvist, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 298. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Anders Lee (143) is the Islanders' ironman. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (96).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on ESPN March 5th in Los Angeles.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 956 \\* 5. Anders Lee 902…

17. Billy Harris 623 \\* 18. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 19. Adam Pelech 621 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock 619 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 23. Garry Howatt 596 \\* 24. John Tonelli and Scott Mayfield 594 \\* 26. Mathew Barzal 590

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies 304 \\* 5. Anders Lee 303 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 151…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 366…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 12. Anders Lee 541 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 517…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +71 \\* 220. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield 30 \\* 15. Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 143…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 171…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 289…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 147 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell 3-2 to Providence for the second straight day on Sunday, but this time in regulation as they fall to 22-24-3-5 on the season. Bridgeport fell into sixth place in their division but still hold a three-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot.

Bridgeport is off until Friday when they begin a 3-in-3 stretch with a game in Hartford.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 27, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 37.(Luff has 42, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-10-6, 2.75, .896; Henrik Tikkanen 8-6-1, 2.55, .898

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2). The teams will complete the season series at UBS Arena on March 28th.

The Isles are 5-3-1 in their last nine games against the Cats.

