Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 4-3 OT Win Over Blue Jackets

Simon Holmstrom’s overtime winner secured the two points for the New York Islanders in their 4-3 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, extending their winning streak to four games in the process.

Anders Lee, JG Pageau (1G, 1A), Soctt Mayfield (1G, 1A) scored in regulation for the Islanders, while Isac Lundeström, Mason Parchment, Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets. Ilya Sorokin made 27 of 30 saves in the win, while Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 26 shots faced.

The Islanders (73 points) remain third in the Metropolitan Division, though they tied the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (73 points). The Pens have a pair of games in-hand. The Islanders extended their lead over the Blue Jackets (66 points), who are fifth in the division.

With 22 games remaining in the regular season and a tight division race, the Islanders are laser focused on the task at hand.

“You can see the desperation in our game,” Pageau said. “The urgency. Every shift matters. Everyone wants to be better every game and we built a culture and identity, doing a good job sticking to that every night.”