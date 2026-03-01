Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 4-3 OT Win Over Blue Jackets

Simon Holmstrom buries OT winner while the Isles’ winning streak reaches four games with an important two points over a divisional opponent

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom’s overtime winner secured the two points for the New York Islanders in their 4-3 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, extending their winning streak to four games in the process.  

Anders Lee, JG Pageau (1G, 1A), Soctt Mayfield (1G, 1A) scored in regulation for the Islanders, while Isac Lundeström, Mason Parchment, Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets. Ilya Sorokin made 27 of 30 saves in the win, while Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 26 shots faced. 

The Islanders (73 points) remain third in the Metropolitan Division, though they tied the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (73 points). The Pens have a pair of games in-hand. The Islanders extended their lead over the Blue Jackets (66 points), who are fifth in the division.  

With 22 games remaining in the regular season and a tight division race, the Islanders are laser focused on the task at hand.   

“You can see the desperation in our game,” Pageau said. “The urgency. Every shift matters. Everyone wants to be better every game and we built a culture and identity, doing a good job sticking to that every night.”

Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT | Highlights

TAKEAWAYS 

  • A big point was on the line in overtime – and so was the Islanders’ perfect overtime record – but the Islanders got the job done and remained undefeated in OT with an 8-0 record. Holmstrom received a pass from Tony DeAngelo from center ice and wristed a shot past Greaves at the 1:47 mark of the extra frame.  

“I was waiting for the right moment, not giving the puck up, found it and was able to put it in,” Holmstrom said of his goal. “But tonight, it was a team effort. We knew what was at stake and the resilience we have shown. Nobody quits. We stick with it.” 

  • The Islanders didn’t have their best start, as the Blue Jackets won a draw in the Isles defensive zone and Miles Wood threw the puck on net as Lundeström redirected it in front of the net with the puck trickling past Sorokin 2:30 into the game. Marchment potted a goal early in the second period to take a 2-0 lead for the Blue Jackets.

NYI@CBJ: Lee scores goal against Jet Greaves

  • Similar to Thursday’s 4-3 OT win over Montreal, the Islanders stuck to their game while they were down 2-0. They found a way to get two quick goals to get back in the game. Matthew Schaefer provided two goals within 55 seconds on Thursday to jumpstart the 4-3 OT win, while on Saturday, it was Lee and Pageau who each scored in the span of 22 seconds to tie the score at two apiece.  

“At the end of the day, it's a bit like the Montreal game, I feel like we're calm, and we just focus on what needs to be done,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It doesn't matter if we're behind. We find ways to get back into game.”

NYI@CBJ: Pageau scores goal against Jet Greaves

  • The line of Pageau, Holmstrom and Lee drove the offense as the trio combined for three goals and one assist. 
  • Lee batted down a shot from Mayfield and stuffed it past Greaves to get the Isles on the board 1-0 at the 11:37 mark. Pageau followed it up as his initial shot was saved, but he got tied up with Dante Fabbro at the right side of the crease. The puck bounced off Pageau’s skate and up into the chest of Greaves and into the net.  
  • Roy said that Columbus is a good transition team that played against the Islanders with speed, but the group limited their offensive chances. All three goals were scored because of causing havoc in front of the net, which Roy said was an emphasis for his group. 

“We didn't have our best start but we made some adjustments,” Pageau said. “We noticed that putting pucks on net and crashing the net was giving us chances. I thought in the second half of the game, we did that, and we took over.”

NYI@CBJ: Holmstrom scores goal against Jet Greaves

  • Lee scored for the second straight game with a second period goal against Columbus. The captain also skated in his 901st career game, which tied Brock Nelson for fifth on the franchise list.  
  • Mayfield grabbed a 3-2 lead for the Isles with a shot that deflected off Werenski in front of the net in at the 17:10 mark of the middle frame. The lead didn’t last long, as Fantilli scored two minutes to tie the game at three apiece.  

“It’s always nice getting points, but it’s just about playing hard against their d and getting picks to the net,” Mayfield said. “Lee did a good job getting in front, so just has to get him there, and we had some lucky bounces.” 

  • With a goal and an assist, Scott Mayfield recorded his first two-point outing since Nov. 22, 2022. Thursday’s goal was Mayfield’s first since Dec. 16.
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 28th, 2026. Photo credit: Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders and Alex Penrose /Greenfly.

NEXT GAME 

The islanders will take on the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Puck drop is at 6:30PM at UBS Arena.

