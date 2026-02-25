Heineman on Montreal Return, Overcoming Last Season’s Injury

“I learned a lot from that, coming back from an injury like that,” he added.

After Heineman and the Canadiens were eliminated in five games by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs, Heineman was acquired by the Islanders on the night of the NHL Draft.

“Right away, when I found out I was going to live in New York I was really excited, as well as my girlfriend,” Heineman said. “Right away we were like, hell yeah, this is going to be awesome.”

The full trade was Heineman and Montreal’s two first-round picks (16th and 17th overall, which materialized into Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, respectively) in exchange for Noah Dobson. While the picks initially made headlines, Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche made it clear that Heineman was an important piece of the deal.

“They made sure to tell me that, my agent said they really wanted me,” Heineman said. “It meant a lot. They made me feel really excited to come here and take a new step and a bigger role.”

Over the offseason, Heineman switched up his training and found a new strength coach to work on the details. The winger knew he was more of an impact player than what his 10-goal, 18-point rookie year showed. He was determined to prove himself on a new team with the accident in the rearview mirror.

“During the summer I was like, ‘I’m better than that,’” Heineman said. “I was really excited to come here and show myself.”

Heineman quickly rose to the challenge and earned the trust of the coaching staff early into his tenure with the Islanders. He’s consistently playing as a top-six winger, spending 461:33 TOI at five-on-five with Bo Horvat this season. He plays in all situations, as he logged 38:59 TOI shorthanded and his 104:42 of power-play time is good for fifth on the team. He’s also utilized in the shootout – finding the back of the net twice through four opportunities this season.

“It’s easy for me to trust him,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Need him on the PK, he’ll adjust. Same thing with the power play. I know he will adjust and make the play on breakouts or in defensive situations. The first thing you want is to feel comfortable with a player, that you can trust him, and that’s exactly how I feel about him. He’s been outstanding all year.”