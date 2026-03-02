Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Win Over Florida

The New York Islanders have had a flare for the dramatic of late.

Anders Lee broke a 4-4 tie with 31.8 seconds to play on Sunday night, capping off a back-and-forth tilt with the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena. The 5-4 win also doubled as the Islanders fifth straight win – and third straight win when trailing 2-0 early.

Matthew Schaefer powered the offense with his first three-point game (2G, 1A), and became the second Islanders defenseman to score 20 goals in a season, while Bo Horvat and Carson Soucy rounded out the scoring.

Sam Bennett (2G), Sandis Vilmanis and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers.

In net, David Rittich stopped 29-of-33 shots in the win, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21-of-26 in the loss.

The Islanders have won five straight games for the first time this season and won three consecutive games when trailing by multiple goals for the first time in franchise history, per NHL stats.

In the process, the Islanders (75 points) kept pace with the Pittsburgh Penguins (75 points), as the Pens scored a 5-0 win earlier in the day. The Isles are six points up on the Washington Capitals (69 points) with a game in hand.

“It's a big two points for us,” Lee said. “We're putting our push on, and we got teams behind us that are chasing, and we got to keep putting as much space as we can. And take it game by game.”