Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Rejoins Isles in Montreal

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Thursday morning at Centre Bell for morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which is the first game the Isles play coming out of the break.

The Islanders were ready to go, as they had six practices leading up to the road trip. Head Coach Patrick Roy said he intends to keep the same lineup as their last time out, which resulted in a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 5.

See below for morning skate lines and check back later for news and quotes.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Ondrej Palat – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman – Cal Ritchie – Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Max Shabanov, Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

HORVAT RETURNS

Bo Horvat skated with the team for the first time since he earned silver for Canada in the Winter Olympic Games. Horvat skated on a line with Palat and Barzal. Horvat leads the team with 24 goals and with 40 points this season, he is one of two players on the Islanders with 40 points of more (the other player being Barzal with 51 points).