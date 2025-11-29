Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri Out 6-8 Months

Kyle Palmieri will get surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee and will be out 6-8 months

GettyImages-2248036388
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

Kyle Palmieri will get surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee and will be out 6-8 months, the New York Islanders announced on Saturday.

Palmieri was injured in the second period of Friday’s 4-3 SO loss to the Philadelphia Flyers after falling awkwardly in a collision with Jamie Drysdale along the boards. While clearly in pain on the way back to the bench, Palmieri pickpocketed Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae and earned a secondary assist on an Emil Heineman goal.

Palmieri has 18 points (6G, 12A) through 25 games this season. Palmieri's injury ends a streak of 223 consecutive games played for the winger, who was the reigning Islanders ironman.

