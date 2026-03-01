The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT

Game 60

Isles 4, Columbus 3 (OT)

Simon Holmstrom scored the overtime winner as for the second straight game the Isles rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime win, this time over the Columbus Blue Jackets before a sellout crowd of 18,925 at Nationwide Arena.

Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to erase a 2-0 lead; Scott Mayfield gave the Isles the lead with 2:50 to play in the session but Adam Fantilli scored with 1:02 to play in the middle period to tie the game. It stayed that way until Holmstrom won it in overtime.

The Isles have won four straight games and are 8-0 in games decided by an overtime goal.

The Isles are 21-11-2 in their last 34 games and move 13 games over NHL-.500 for the first time since the end of the 2021 season. They will head home to entertain Florida at 6:30pm on Sunday before heading out on the California road trip.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Isac Lundeström (3) Dante Fabbro (5), Miles Wood (6) 02:30 NYI 0,CBJ 1

2nd Period

Mason Marchment (14) Charlie Coyle (28), Zach Werenski (44) 03:58 NYI 0,CBJ 2

Anders Lee (13) Scott Mayfield (8), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (13) 11:37 NYI 1,CBJ 2

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (14) 11:59 NYI 2,CBJ 2

Scott Mayfield (2) Mathew Barzal (36) 17:10 NYI 3,CBJ 2

Adam Fantilli (15) Zach Werenski (45) 18:58 NYI 3,CBJ 3

3rd Period

No Goals

OT

Simon Holmstrom (14) Tony DeAngelo (22), Mathew Barzal (37) 01:47 NYI 4,CBJ 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 7-2-0 in their last nine games… The Isles improve to 14-2-3 when tied after two periods; the 14 wins lead the NHL... Ilya Sorokin remains unbeaten in regulation against Columbus (7-0-3) and recorded his fifth straight road win…Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to six games (5-5-10). ..Simon Holmstrom scored his second overtime goal of the season (January 10th at Minnesota) ….The Isles remain the only NHL team to not allow an overtime goal this season and have won a franchise-record eight straight games that were decided in overtime…The Isles are 6-0 in road games decided in overtime; the six straight road wins on overtime goals is also a club record… Emil Heineman had a burst of 23.5 mph; it was the fastest in the game and the fastest of his career…Simon Holmstrom earned a point in overtime for the second straight game… Sorokin is 10-3-0 in 2026, including an NHL-leading eight road wins…The Isles have won 34 games this season; they won only 35 games all last season….Zach Werenski extended his point streak to a career-high nine games and recorded his 100th multi-point game; both are now club defenseman records…The two goals in 22 seconds were the fastest for the Isles since Max Tsyplakov and Noah Dobson scored in a 17 second span against Florida on March 16, 2025…Scott Mayfield's goal was the 32nd for the Isles defense, matching last season's total…It is the first time this season that Anders Lee has scored in consecutive games.

The Standings

The Isles tie Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played two more games); they are now four points ahead of Washington and seven points ahead of Columbus.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee now has 540 points, two behind Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history.

• Lee now has 302 goals, two behind Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history.

• Lee played in his 901st game, passing Bob Nystrom and tying Brock Nelson for 5th place in club history. Lee also tied Nelson for most games played by an American in club history.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock has 56 goals, one behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

• Ryan Pulock remains tied with Ed Westfall for 24th place with 181 assists.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles are at least 13 games over NHL-.500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season with a 32-17-7 record.

• The Isles are at least 7 games over NHL-.500 on the road for the first time since they ended the 2018-19 season with a 24-14-3 road record.

• The Isles are 139 games over all-time NHL-.500 for the first time since a 7-3 loss in Toronto on October 10, 1995, left them 0-1-1 under Mike Milbury.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

• 11 (2025-26 CURRENT)

The Isles have sold out sixteen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago…

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 20-9-1 (with an NHL-best .925 save percentage, and a 2.17 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 14-1-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/289) 9.7%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 12-8-3 on the season. He is 1-3-1 in his last five games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 2-0-0 overall, 0-0-0 at home and 2-0-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA

• March 4 at ANA

• March 5 at LA

• March 7 at SJ

• March 10 at STL

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Fourteen of their last 24 games will be played in seven sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

3. Matthew Schaefer (18-23-41 in 59 GP)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 9 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least eighteen goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 23

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 23 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Brent Sutter (24) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 41

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 41 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Brent Sutter (47) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 106 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer now holds the club record for goals (18), assists (23), and points (41). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97)

5. Matthew Schaefer 41 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06)

4. Phil Housley – BUF 19 (1982-83) and Reed Larson DET (1977-78)

6. Matthew Schaefer 18 (2025-26), Gary Suter CGY (1985-86), Reijo Ruotsalainen NYR (1981-82) and Brad Maxwell MIN (1977-78

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 28 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-fourth in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Mikko Rantanen). He is a net +14 (having taken only 14 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 28

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:59 2/3/2026 vs PIT

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 at MIN (OT)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes nine times and at least 26 minutes fifteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 48 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager (breaking a tie with Tyler Myers -47) since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have sixteen come-from behind wins this season, including seven when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have four multi-goal comeback wins (none in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 8-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least eight overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2023-24 9

2. 2019-20 (68 games) and 2025-26 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential, Isles

1. 2025-26 8-0 (+8)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only five teams in NHL history have a better differential than +8, with Florida's 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the only one above +9.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored ten goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 11 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 34-21-5 for 73 points in 60 games

• 2024-25 27-26-7 for 61 points in 60 games; they recorded point 73 in their 69th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 32-86-118

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 30-47-77

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 30 rookie goals trail only the Canadiens (31) for the most in the NHL while the 77 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 17.3% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 34-21-5 overall; they are 16-10-2 at home and 18-11-3 on the road.

Columbus is 29-21-8 overall; they are 15-8-5 at home and 14-13-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 21-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 8-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 13-10-1 against the West (5-7-1 vs. Central and 8-3-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 23-7-3 when scoring first and 11-14-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 4-11-10-1=26

Columbus 11-16-3-0=30

The Isles are 10-14-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-1-1 when the shots are even and 22-6-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves; he is 22-13-2 this season and 7-0-3 vs. Columbus.

Jet Greaves made 22 saves; he is 18-12-7 this season and 2-1-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (3:54), including :06 of 5-on-3; Columbus did not have a power play.

The Isles are 17-5-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 17-16-3 when they do not. The Isles are 11-10-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 23-11-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 15-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 4-9-2 when they are outscored, and 15-11-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 27-3-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 7-18-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 21-5-5 in games decided by a single goal including 9-5 in regulation. They are 8-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-5-0 on the front end and 6-2-1 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes on Sunday at home against Florida. The next pair of Islander games will also be played back-to-back, on March 4th-5th in SoCal against the Ducks and Kings.

The Isles are 6-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:31); Columbus: Zach Werenski (28:02)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:21).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Columbus 23 (57%)

Bo Horvat won 11 of 18 for the Isles; no Jacket who took multiple faceoffs won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Emil Heineman -6)

Columbus 33 (Four with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Tony DeAngelo -4)

Columbus 21 (Two with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 65, Columbus 63

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 61, Columbus 63

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +16

Columbus: Zach Werenski +17

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Columbus 9

5-on-5: Isles 14, Columbus 9

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Max Shabanov

Games Lost to injury: 293. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Anders Lee (142) is the Islanders' ironman. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (95).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 4-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on ESPN March 1st vs. Florida.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Florida and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (9): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT

Vs (4): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH)

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 955 \\* 5. Brock Nelson and Anders Lee 901…

17. Billy Harris 623 \\* 18. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 19. Adam Pelech 620 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock 618 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 23. Garry Howatt 596 \\* 24. John Tonelli 594 \\* 25. Scott Mayfield 593 \\* 26. Mathew Barzal 589

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies 304 \\* 5. Anders Lee 302 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 151…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 365…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ed Westfall and Ryan Pulock 181…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 12. Anders Lee 540 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 516…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +87 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +68 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield 30 \\* 15. Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 181 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 142…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 237…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 170…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 289…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 147 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport built a 2-0 lead but allowed two third period goals and fell 3-2 to Providence in a shootout on Saturday. Bridgeport is 22-23-3-5 on the season. Bridgeport has moved into fifth place in their division and now hold a three-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot.

Bridgeport will stay in Providence to play the Bruins again on Sunday afternoon.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 21; Assists: Marshall Warren 21 (Matt Luff has 26, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 36.(Luff has 41, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-10-6, 2.75, .896; Henrik Tikkanen 8-6-1, 2.55, .898

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 2 game to 1 (and 4 points to 3). The teams will complete the season series at UBS Arena on March 22nd.

The Isles are 12-3-3 in the 2020s against the Jackets.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, MARCH 1st — FLORIDA AT ISLES 6:30PM

[ESPN; WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles play their only home game in a 38-day stretch as they welcome the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to UBS Arena for a nationally-televised game.

It is the second meeting of the teams this season, with Florida earning a 4-1 win in Sunrise on December 7th.

The Isles are 1-3-0 since the start of last season against the Stanley Cup Champs but are 4-3-1 in their last eight games against the Cats.

Bob Wischusen and Ray Ferraro will have the call on ESPN.

