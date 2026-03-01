Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair in vs Panthers, Drouin Day-to-Day

Jonathan Drouin day-to-day with a lower-body injury

duclair-1920
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will miss Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced before the game.

Drouin suffered the injury late in the Islanders' 4-3 OT win over Columbus. The winger has 20 points (3G, 17A) in 53 games this season.

With Drouin out, Anthony Duclair is drawing back into the lineup after sitting out three games as a healthy scratch. Duclair has 26 points (12G, 14A) in 54 games this season. Duclair is expected to skate on a line with Cal Ritchie and Emil Heineman.

