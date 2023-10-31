News Feed

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates

The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

Holmstrom Honing His Game 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

Talkin' Isles: PA Parenteau

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 24, 2023

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

Questions and Isles: Do you Believe in Ghosts?

Find out which Islanders believe in ghosts in the lastest Questions and Isles

In the spirit of spooky season, find out which Islanders believe in ghosts in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.

Sebastian Aho: "Yes."

Mat Barzal: "Yeah."

Sam Bolduc: "Yeah."

Cal Clutterbuck: "Yes."

Casey Cizikas: "No."

Noah Dobson: "No."

Pierre Engvall: "Not really, to be honest."

Hudson Fasching: "Not a ghost guy."

Julien Gauthier: "No."

Simon Holmstrom: "No."

Bo Horvat: "Yeah I do."

Anders Lee: "No."

Matt Martin: "No."

Scott Mayfield: "Yes."

Brock Nelson: "Sure."

JG Pageau: "No."

Kyle Palmieri: "Yeah."

Adam Pelech: "No."

Ryan Pulock: "Not really. I mean they're probably there, but I'm not really bothered by them."

Alex Romanov: "Not really."

Ilya Sorokin: "No."

Semyon Varlamov: "Yes I do... I've seen one."

Oliver Wahlstrom: "I don't know, that's a tough one. I think so... yeah I do."