Questions and Isles: Do you Believe in Ghosts?

In the spirit of spooky season, find out which Islanders believe in ghosts in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.
Sebastian Aho: "Yes."
Mat Barzal: "Yeah."
Sam Bolduc: "Yeah."
Cal Clutterbuck: "Yes."
Casey Cizikas: "No."
Noah Dobson: "No."
Pierre Engvall: "Not really, to be honest."
Hudson Fasching: "Not a ghost guy."
Julien Gauthier: "No."
Simon Holmstrom: "No."
Bo Horvat: "Yeah I do."
Anders Lee: "No."
Matt Martin: "No."
Scott Mayfield: "Yes."
Brock Nelson: "Sure."
JG Pageau: "No."
Kyle Palmieri: "Yeah."
Adam Pelech: "No."
Ryan Pulock: "Not really. I mean they're probably there, but I'm not really bothered by them."
Alex Romanov: "Not really."
Ilya Sorokin: "No."
Semyon Varlamov: "Yes I do... I've seen one."
Oliver Wahlstrom: "I don't know, that's a tough one. I think so... yeah I do."