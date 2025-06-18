Nelson Growing and Thriving at Notre Dame, Looks Ahead to Isles Development Camp before Junior Season

Danny Nelson remembers the long car ride with his family to Nashville, Tennessee for the NHL Draft two years ago, feeling excited for what’s ahead knowing he gave his best leading up to that pivotal moment in his career.

“Driving down it was an excited, fun feeling, not necessarily a nervous feeling because at that point it’s already out of your control,” Nelson said. “We got down there, enjoyed time with family and I was able to take it all in and not worry about what’s going to happen. I was used to watching the draft every year, but to go actually through it and experience it was surreal.”

As a kid, the Maple Grove, Minnesota native looked up to former Islander Zach Parise, who called him on the phone after he was selected 49th overall by the New York Islanders in 2023. The interaction stands out as full circle moment when Nelson reflects on his draft day.

“When I was really young, I loved watching Zach Parise on the Wild,” Nelson said. “He was number 11, that’s why I’ve started wearing number 11. He was an Islander at the time, and I got to talk to him on the phone after I was drafted.”

Nelson has accomplished a lot in the two years since his draft day. The 19-year-old center put up a career-high 13 goals and 26 points in his sophomore campaign for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as he ranked second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring. His sophomore campaign also included a trip to the 2025 World Junior tournament where he earned his second consecutive gold medal with Team USA, contributing four goals and six points.

Although Nelson and Notre Dame finished the season with a record of 12-25-1 overall, they made a bit of a run in the Big Ten quarterfinals, beating the Minnesota Gophers in the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

“It was a fun season, we went on a little run there at the end but didn’t quite get to the Big Ten championship like we were hoping to,” Nelson said. “But we definitely found something within our team and it was still a good end to the season.”