This Day in Isles History: June 19

June 19, 2021: Ryan Pulock pulls off a game-saving shot block in the Islanders 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, tying the series at 2-2. Pulock pulled off one of the best defensive plays of the 2021 season.

With only seconds remaining on the clock, Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was wide open when he got hold of a loose puck, drove to the net and spun around Brock Nelson. The spin move drew goaltender Semyon Varlamov out of his crease, giving McDonagh the opportunity to score on an open net, which would've led to overtime.

Almost instinctively, Pulock dove into the crease, dropping to one knee, blocking the shot and calmly steering the puck out of the danger zone. Thanks to his heads-up play, the Isles won the game 3-2, tying the series.

Pulock's effort and sacrifice was recognized by the team, who mobbed him at the final horn, and sent the Coliseum into an uproar.

NHL Awards: Barry Trotz Wins Jack Adams Award

June 19, 2019 - Barry Trotz, Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss win individual awards at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.
Trotz won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year.

Trotz earned the award for the second time in his coaching career and became the second coach in franchise history to receive the honors. The award is annually presented to a NHL coach who adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.

In his first season as the Islanders' bench boss, Trotz helped lead the Islanders to a 23-point improvement from the previous season and yield an league-low 196 goals. The Islanders, who gave up 296 goals in 2017-18, became the first NHL team in 100 years to allow the fewest goals against immediately after relinquishing the most goals against in just the season prior.

LEHNER GREISS JENNINGS

Lehner and Greiss, the Islanders goalie tandem in 2018-19, won the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is awarded to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it based on regular-season play. The tandem became the second in franchise history to have their names engraved on the trophy. Greiss was 23-14-2 with a 2.28 GAA, a .927 SV% and a career-high five shutouts, while Lehner went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA, .930 SV% and six shutouts.

Robin Lehner awarded the Masterton Trophy

Lehner was also awarded the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The winner was selected from a poll among members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Lehner posted a career-year in 2018-19, earning a Vezina Trophy nomination, after revealing his struggles with substance abuse and bi-polar diagnosis. Lehner became a mental health advocate in addition to his strong play on the ice.

June 19, 1997 - Bryan Berard becomes the fourth player in franchise history to become a recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy which is annually awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.

During his rookie season with the Islanders, Berard compiled 48 points (8G, 40A) throughout 82 games. Berard spent a total of four seasons with the Islanders throughout his 10-year NHL career. As an Islander, Berard totaled 131 points (31G, 100A) throughout 242 games.

