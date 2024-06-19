This Day in Isles History: June 19

June 19, 2021: Ryan Pulock pulls off a game-saving shot block in the Islanders 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, tying the series at 2-2. Pulock pulled off one of the best defensive plays of the 2021 season.

With only seconds remaining on the clock, Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh was wide open when he got hold of a loose puck, drove to the net and spun around Brock Nelson. The spin move drew goaltender Semyon Varlamov out of his crease, giving McDonagh the opportunity to score on an open net, which would've led to overtime.

Almost instinctively, Pulock dove into the crease, dropping to one knee, blocking the shot and calmly steering the puck out of the danger zone. Thanks to his heads-up play, the Isles won the game 3-2, tying the series.

Pulock's effort and sacrifice was recognized by the team, who mobbed him at the final horn, and sent the Coliseum into an uproar.