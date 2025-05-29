Darche Excited, Honored to Take Over as GM and EVP

Mathieu Darche has interacted with the New York Islanders plenty over his life.

As a kid, some of his earliest memories were of the Islanders dynasty. He’s competed against the Islanders during his playing and management careers and on Thursday, he got a taste of being a New York Islander, meeting with media and fans during his introductory press conference at UBS Arena.

Darche, who was named Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President on May 23, sat alongside Co-Owner, Operating Partner and Alternate Governor John Collins on Thursday. Six days after the announcement of his hiring, Darche was transparent about his approach, excitement and plans as he takes the reigns.

"I'd like to thank Scott Malkin, Jon Ledecky, John Collins and the rest of the ownership group for their trust in me and welcoming me, my wife and my boys to the Long Island area,” Darche said. “They’ve entrusted me with the hockey operations of this franchise. It's not something I take lightly."