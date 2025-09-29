Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

The Islanders take on the Rangers in their penultimate preseason game

PreseasonGameDay_Home-1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-2-1) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (1-1-1)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSGSN2

The New York Islanders are back in action for a preseason matchup against the New York Rangers at UBS Arena on Monday night.

The Islanders had two days off after a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday, where Anthony Duclair and Marc Gatcomb scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin started in his first preseason game, making 23 saves on 26 shots.

Monday's contest marks the second meeting between the two teams in preseason action. The Islanders pulled off a 5-4 comeback win at MSG on Thursday, which was the most recent preseason game for the Rangers.

Max Tsyplakov (day-to-day, maintenance) and Anders Lee (upper body) joined the team for Sunday's practice. Lee wore a red non-contact jersey for the second straight day and Tsyplakov wore a regular jersey.

The Isles are down to one group in training camp, as they trimmed their roster down on Saturday. Head Coach Patrick Roy tweaked his lines during Sunday's skate, so while Monday's roster won't be confirmed until morning skate, there's a chance Emil Heineman could play on a line with Bo Horvat and Jonathan Drouin, while Maxim Shabanov took line rushes with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom and Anthony Duclair skated with Tsyplakov and Casey Cizikas.

Check back for projected lines, news and notes from morning skate.

Related Content

Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster 

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Devils

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

Islanders to Induct Pat LaFontaine into Hall of Fame

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair, Kuefler Out with Upper-Body Injuries

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Bailey and Clutterbuck Excited to Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Isles Day-to-Day: Lee Out 1-2 Weeks, Tsyplakov Takes Maintenance Day

Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned

Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 