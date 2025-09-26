Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

The New York Islanders picked up their first preseason win on Thursday, scoring a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Kyle Palmieri completed the Isles comeback with 3:46 to play in the third period, skating into a one-on-four and beating Dylan Garand. That capped a three-goal third period for the Isles, who took advantage of the inexperienced Rangers netminder during the rally.

Gleb Veremyev finished the night with two goals – including the game-tying goal a minute before the winner – while Cameron Berg and Chris Terry rounded out the scoring for the Islanders.

Vincent Trocheck, Brennan Othmann (PPG), Brett Berard and J.T. Miller (PPG) scored for the Rangers.

David Rittich started the game and stopped 20-of-24 shots through two periods, while Marcus Hogberg stopped all five shots he saw in a third period appearance. Jonathan Quick stopped 13-of-15 shots for the Rangers in 40 minutes of work, while Garand allowed three goals on 10 shots.