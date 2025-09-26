Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

Kyle Palmieri caps third period comeback with game winner, Gleb Veremyev scores twice

3Takeaways_HOME-1920x1080
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders picked up their first preseason win on Thursday, scoring a 5-4 comeback win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Kyle Palmieri completed the Isles comeback with 3:46 to play in the third period, skating into a one-on-four and beating Dylan Garand. That capped a three-goal third period for the Isles, who took advantage of the inexperienced Rangers netminder during the rally.

Gleb Veremyev finished the night with two goals – including the game-tying goal a minute before the winner – while Cameron Berg and Chris Terry rounded out the scoring for the Islanders.

Vincent Trocheck, Brennan Othmann (PPG), Brett Berard and J.T. Miller (PPG) scored for the Rangers.

David Rittich started the game and stopped 20-of-24 shots through two periods, while Marcus Hogberg stopped all five shots he saw in a third period appearance. Jonathan Quick stopped 13-of-15 shots for the Rangers in 40 minutes of work, while Garand allowed three goals on 10 shots.

NYI at NYR | Recap

NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS

- Preseason is still more about the process than the end result – and special teams are still a work in progress for the Islanders. The penalty kill went 2-for-4, allowing goals on the Rangers first two power plays.

While the forward lines were a bit of a mish-mash, some regular PK units saw action – albeit with a new system. JG Pageau, Simon Holmstrom, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were on the ice for Othmann’s power-play goal in the first period, the result of a well-placed screen by 6’9 Matt Rempe. The foursome was able to get through the first half of the Rangers second power play, but Miller wound up burying a one-timer from the slot with three of the four regulars off the ice.

Things improved in the third period, with Head Coach Patrick Roy mixing and matching his forward units. Kyle MacLean played with Pageau while Palmieri skated with Holmstrom led to a pair of successful kills. Roy said the PK got better as the night wore on, but wants to see more attention to details.

The power play went 0-for-3, but it's hard to judge the unit given the regular personnel was not on the roster.

NYI@NYR: Palmieri scores goal against Dylan Garand

- Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock made their preseason debuts on Thursday, each skating over 19 minutes. Pelech – who finished with two assists – said he was admittedly a little rusty, but felt he got better as the game wore on.

- While Calum Ritchie didn’t score on Thursday, he made a good impression on Roy. Ritchie centered a line with Palmieri and Emil Heineman, skating 20:12 with two shots, two blocked shots and a 4-for-14 (29%) showing at the dot. The 2023 first-rounder showed some skill – including a nifty no-look backhand pass to Heineman in a third period zone entry – and earned enough trust from Roy to protect a one-goal lead in a five-on-six situation.

"It means a lot,” Ritchie said of having Roy’s trust in the late-game situation. “Obviously, that's the type of player that I want to be. I want to be trusted by my coaches two ways. And in that situation, I'm willing to try to block a shot.”

NYI 5 vs NYR 4: Patrick Roy

- Cool night for Gleb Veremyev, Chris Terry and Cameron Berg, who each found the back of the net. It was Veremyev’s first-career postseason goal with a celebration to match, deflecting a Sean Day – who was making his preseason debut – feed in front of the net. Veremyev, a Monroe Township, NJ, native grew up coming to games at MSG and had friends in attendance.

“It's probably one of the cooler moments I've experienced,” Veremyev said. “It was special. I just tried to soak in every moment coming to the rink tonight.”

Veremyev also led the Islanders with six hits, so he hit the scoresheet in a variety of ways. He’s looking to make an impression in camp as he enters his first pro season.

“It's eye opening and shocking, but it lets me know that I can kind of play at this level and keep up with these guys,” Veremyev said. “It's a big step, but there's a lot more to grow on and develop in my game. So just a step in the right direction for now.”

NYI@NYR: Veremyev scores goal against Dylan Garand

While it was Vereymev’s first preseason goal, it was Terry’s first preseason goal in some time. The veteran AHLer – with 807 points in 883 career AHL games – last suited up in an NHL preseason game back in 2019 with the Detroit Red Wings. He stuffed a puck in on Jonathan Quick from the side of the net to give the Isles a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Credit to Berg as well for scoring his first preseason goal in his first preseason game, a nice wrister that handcuffed Garand. Berg scored it right after taking a delay of game penalty of a face-off violation, a quick way to make amends.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders are back in action on Friday night when they host the New Jersey Devils.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 5, Rangers 4

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 25, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders and Bruce Bennett/Getty Images.

