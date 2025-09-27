Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Devils

Anthony Duclair and Marc Gatcomb score, but Islanders fall to Devils in preseason play

3Takeaways_HOME-1920x1080
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at UBS Arena on Friday night.

Marc Gatcomb and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders. Luke Glendening, Nathan Legare, Arseny Gritsyuk (GWG) and Angus Crookshank (ENG) scored for the Devils.

Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on 26 shots in his first preseason action. Jake Allen started the game for New Jersey and stopped 11-of-12 shots in his half game of action, while Jakub Malek stopped 12-of-13 in his half.

The loss dropped the Isles to 1-2-1 in preseason play – and while the results are secondary to the process, Head Coach Patrick Roy felt there was room for improvement from his group.

“I’m not focusing on wins or losses right now, but more focusing on being ready for the first game,” Roy said. “So was today a good step? No, but at the same time, I feel like we have a lot of positives coming out of this from some of the guys.”

NJD at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- Let’s start with the positives. Roy highlighted Matthew Schaefer and Marshall Warren as his two best blueliners on Friday night. Schaefer played 23:54 – the second-most minutes on the team – including a key stretch during a late-game six-on-five. Schaefer picked up the primary assist on Duclair’s late goal, was active in the offensive zone and threw three hits, including a quality a hip check. There were learning moments for the 18-year-old, whose swipe at a loose puck turned into a Gritsyuk breakaway that eventually held up as the game winner.

“Every game is a step in the right direction,” Schaefer said. “Obviously, there's going to be mistakes, there's going to be a lot of things, but you just have to learn from them, build and put them in the past, and then worry about the next game.”

As for Warren, Roy highlighted the Long Island native’s grit, strength on the puck, stickwork in the defensive zone and his timing on joining the rush. Before the game Roy said Warren had earned another opportunity to get in the lineup.

NJD@NYI: Duclair scores goal against Jakub Malek

- Friday was a successful night for Duclair – and not just because he scored to make it 3-2 and give the Isles a chance with 3:10 to go. Duclair said his groin felt good, which was a positive sign considering the severity of his injury last season.

“I felt pretty good,” Duclair said. “As the game went on, I felt more and more comfortable.”

- Sorokin’s night got off to a rough start as he allowed a goal from Glendening on the first shot he saw – and was a little off of his angle – but he settled in and was solid the rest of the way. It was tough to fault him on a pair of breakaways in the third period.

After the game Roy said the plan is for Sorokin to play two full games in preseason, so expect him to go the distance one more time this week.

NJD@NYI: Gatcomb scores goal against Jake Allen

- Gatcomb finished off a lengthy cycle on a line with Mathew Barzal and Duclair. The crowd got a little antsy during the extended shift, but it was worth the wait for Gatcomb to pot a rebound.

- Gleb Veremyev laid a team-high six hits, looking effective for the second straight game.

- Defenseman Ethan Bear left the game and did not return. There was no update on his status postgame.

NEXT GAME

The Isles are back in action on Monday night when they host the New York Rangers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Related Content

NJD 4 at NYI 2: Patrick Roy

NJD 4 at NYI 2: Matthew Schaefer

NJD 4 at NYI 2: Anthony Duclair

News Feed

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Preseason Win Over Rangers

LaFontaine ‘Fortunate and Honored’ to be Named to the Islanders Hall of Fame

Islanders to Induct Pat LaFontaine into Hall of Fame

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair, Kuefler Out with Upper-Body Injuries

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Bailey and Clutterbuck Excited to Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Isles Day-to-Day: Lee Out 1-2 Weeks, Tsyplakov Takes Maintenance Day

Isles Day to Day: Aitcheson Returned to Juniors

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 6-2 to Devils in Preseason Action

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Sept. 22, 2025

New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned

Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Rittich Raves About Long Island Early into Training Camp