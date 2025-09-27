Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Devils

The New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at UBS Arena on Friday night.

Marc Gatcomb and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders. Luke Glendening, Nathan Legare, Arseny Gritsyuk (GWG) and Angus Crookshank (ENG) scored for the Devils.

Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on 26 shots in his first preseason action. Jake Allen started the game for New Jersey and stopped 11-of-12 shots in his half game of action, while Jakub Malek stopped 12-of-13 in his half.

The loss dropped the Isles to 1-2-1 in preseason play – and while the results are secondary to the process, Head Coach Patrick Roy felt there was room for improvement from his group.

“I’m not focusing on wins or losses right now, but more focusing on being ready for the first game,” Roy said. “So was today a good step? No, but at the same time, I feel like we have a lot of positives coming out of this from some of the guys.”