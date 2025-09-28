Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

Lines from today's practice

Practice-Sept-27-UBS
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are down to one group in this year's training camp.

The team loaned or assigned nine players to Bridgeport on Saturday. See below for the full roster and today's lines at practice.

TSYPLAKOV AND LEE SKATE

Max Tsyplakov (day-to-day, maintenance) and Anders Lee (upper body) both skated with the team on Sunday. Lee wore a red non-contact jersey, while Tsyplakov wore a regular jersey.

LINES:

Drouin - Horvat - Heineman
Lee - Barzal - Palmieri
Holmstrom - Pageau - Shabanov
Tsyplakov - Cizikas - Duclair
MacLean - Ritchie - Gatcomb
Highmore

Pelech - Pulock
Romanov - DeAngelo
Mayfield - Schaefer
George - Boqvist

- Emil Heineman got a shot to skate alongside Horvat and Drouin during Sunday's skate, while Max Shabanov skated with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom. Anthony Duclair took line rushes with Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov.

More to come...

ROSTER

Forwards
Defensemen
Goaltenders
7 - Max Tsyplakov
3 - Adam Pelech
30 - Ilya Sorokin
10 - Simon Holmstrom
6 - Ryan Pulock
33 - David Rittich
11 - Anthony Duclair
24 - Scott Mayfield
50 - Marcus Hogberg
13 - Mathew Barzal
28 - Alexander Romanov
14 - Bo Horvat
34 - Adam Boqvist
16 - Marc Gatcomb
36 - Isaiah George
20 - Matthew Highmore
48 - Matthew Schaefer
21 - Kyle Palmieri
77 - Tony DeAngelo
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Jonathan Drouin
32 - Kyle MacLean
44 - JG Pageau
49 - Max Shabanov
51 - Emil Heineman
53 - Casey Cizikas
64 - Calum Ritchie

