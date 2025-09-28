Isles Day-to-Day: Down to One Group

The New York Islanders are down to one group in this year's training camp.

The team loaned or assigned nine players to Bridgeport on Saturday. See below for the full roster and today's lines at practice.

TSYPLAKOV AND LEE SKATE

Max Tsyplakov (day-to-day, maintenance) and Anders Lee (upper body) both skated with the team on Sunday. Lee wore a red non-contact jersey, while Tsyplakov wore a regular jersey.

LINES:

Drouin - Horvat - Heineman

Lee - Barzal - Palmieri

Holmstrom - Pageau - Shabanov

Tsyplakov - Cizikas - Duclair

MacLean - Ritchie - Gatcomb

Highmore

Pelech - Pulock

Romanov - DeAngelo

Mayfield - Schaefer

George - Boqvist

- Emil Heineman got a shot to skate alongside Horvat and Drouin during Sunday's skate, while Max Shabanov skated with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom. Anthony Duclair took line rushes with Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov.

More to come...