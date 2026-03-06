7 Facts: Brayden Schenn

Get to know the newest Islanders forward in the latest edition of 7 Facts

schenn-header
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders acquired center Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues on Friday in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltender Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (previously acquired from Colorado), and a 2026 third-round pick (previously acquired from New Jersey).

Schenn is a 6’1, 200 lbs. left-handed center from Saskatoon, SK. Get to know the newest Islander in the latest edition of 7 Facts.  

HE’S A WELL-ROUNDED PLAYER

Schenn is known as a gritty, competitive two-way forward who brings physicality and an offensive prowess.  

Schenn has 28 points (12G, 16A) in 61 games this season and his 138 hits rank second on the team.  

Schenn is also skilled in the dot, as his 54.2% FOW percentage ranked second on the team and 25th in the NHL among skaters with 500 faceoffs taken.  

HE HAS EIGHT 50-POINT SEASONS

Schenn has recorded eight career 50-point campaigns, including a career-high 28 goals and 70 points in 2017-18 and a career-best 44 assists in 2022-23.

HE’S A STANLEY CUP CHAMPION

He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, contributing 12 points (5G, 7A) through 26 games in the run, including a goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against Boston. He joins Ondrej Palat as the only two Islanders with a Stanley Cup on their resume. 

Schenn has 43 points (13G, 30A) in 82 career playoff games, including 15 power-play points.

schenn-cup

HE’S BROTHERS WITH LUKE SCHENN

Schenn and his older brother, Luke, carved out quite the NHL careers for themselves.  

They both played their 1,000th NHL games in 2024-25, becoming the first pair of brothers in league history to do it in the same season. 

Luke, 36, has 1,118 NHL games on his resume while Brayden, 34, has 1,083. Luke won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 when Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche served in the Lightning organization.   

A Schenn brother won the Stanley Cup three seasons straight, kicked off by Brayden’s victory with St. Louis in 2019.

schenn-brothers

HE BRINGS A VETERAN PRESENCE  

Schenn has played 1,083 NHL games with the LA Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Blues. Schenn is the only Islander with over 1,000 NHL games played and is one of four players on the team with 900+ games on his resume.  

Schenn was drafted by the Kings fifth overall in 2009. He played parts of two seasons in the Kings organization before playing six seasons for Philadelphia. He’s been a member of the St. Louis Blues for the past nine seasons. 

Schenn served as captain of the Blues for the past three seasons (2023-26) after he was an alternate for three seasons (2020-2023).

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE  

Schenn competed several times on an international stage, representing Canada.   

Schenn took home two silver medals at the 2010 and 2011 World Juniors, respectively.  

In the 2011 World Juniors, he contributed 18 points (8G, 10A) in seven games en route to earning a silver medal and tying the then-record for most points by a Canadian in a single tournament and earning the tournament MVP.  

He had a four-goal game on Dec. 29, 2010 that tied the Canadian record for most goals in a single World Juniors game, joining Mario Lemieux and Simon Gagne who had also scored four goals in the tournament. Casey Cizikas was also on the 2011 team.  

He’s also competed in five IIHF World Championships, winning gold once and earning silver twice. He laced up with Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, JG Pageau and Ryan Pulock in the World Championships 2018, while he skated with Horvat again in the 2025 World Championships. Schenn has 12 career points (7G, 5A) in 38 games at the World Championships.  ​

schenn-canada

HE’S AN IRON MAN

Schenn has an active iron man streak of 307 games, paying every game since the start of the 2022-23 season. Schenn has played 82 games six times in his career and has played eight full seasons when including the paused 2019-20 season and the abbreviated 56-game campaign in 2020-21.

Related Content

Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From St. Louis

News Feed

Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From St. Louis

Pageau Signs 3-Year Contract With Islanders

The Skinny: Kings 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-3 to Kings

The Skinny: Ducks 5, Islanders 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Kings

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 5-1 Decision to Ducks

Isles Day-to-Day: Boqvist In, Pulock Out vs Ducks

Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

A Life of Competition: A Look into Liam Foudy’s Athletic Journey

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice in Anaheim

Islanders Matthew Schaefer Named NHL First Star of the Week

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 2, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Panthers 4

Takeaways: Islanders Rally For 5-4 Win Over Florida

Lee Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Comeback to Best Panthers 5-4

Isles Day-to-Day: Duclair in vs Panthers, Drouin Day-to-Day

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3 OT