7 Facts: Brayden Schenn

The New York Islanders acquired center Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues on Friday in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltender Marcus Gidlof, a 2026 first-round pick (previously acquired from Colorado), and a 2026 third-round pick (previously acquired from New Jersey).

Schenn is a 6’1, 200 lbs. left-handed center from Saskatoon, SK. Get to know the newest Islander in the latest edition of 7 Facts.

HE’S A WELL-ROUNDED PLAYER

Schenn is known as a gritty, competitive two-way forward who brings physicality and an offensive prowess.

Schenn has 28 points (12G, 16A) in 61 games this season and his 138 hits rank second on the team.

Schenn is also skilled in the dot, as his 54.2% FOW percentage ranked second on the team and 25th in the NHL among skaters with 500 faceoffs taken.

HE HAS EIGHT 50-POINT SEASONS

Schenn has recorded eight career 50-point campaigns, including a career-high 28 goals and 70 points in 2017-18 and a career-best 44 assists in 2022-23.