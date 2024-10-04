Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-2-0) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (4-1-0)

The New York Islanders wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday night when they take on the New York Rangers at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 3-2-0 through five games, most recently beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday night.

While the Islanders' 23-man roster won't be finalized until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m., Friday's tune-up will likely resemble something close to the lineup the team ices for the Oct. 10 season opener against Utah. That said, there are still some roster spots and roles up for grabs and Friday's game could feature some mix-and-match lines.

One example is Oliver Wahlstrom, who skated alongside Casey Cizikas and Kyle MacLean at Thursday's practice. Head Coach Patrick Roy said he wants to see how the scoring winger pairs with two energetic checkers.

"We're still doing some experiments, and we're going to try a lot of different things," Roy said. "I'm curious to see [Wahlstrom] there. He's having a good camp."

ISLES NOTES:

Ilya Sorokin joined the Islanders for his first practice of training camp on Thursday, but his status for Friday's game is TBD, as Roy looks to take a day-by-day approach with his goaltender.

Hudson Fasching also returned to practice on Thursday after missing Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday's skates with a lower-body injury.

Kyle Palmieri took a maintenance day on Thursday.

Check back closer to warmups for the Islanders gamenight roster.