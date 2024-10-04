Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

The Islanders wrap up their preseason slate against the Rangers (7 p.m., MSGSN)

2425_172_Preseason_GameDay_Home_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-2-0) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (4-1-0)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG

NORTHWELL PRESENTS THE PARK AT UBS ARENA IS OPEN!

The New York Islanders wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday night when they take on the New York Rangers at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 3-2-0 through five games, most recently beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday night.

While the Islanders' 23-man roster won't be finalized until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m., Friday's tune-up will likely resemble something close to the lineup the team ices for the Oct. 10 season opener against Utah. That said, there are still some roster spots and roles up for grabs and Friday's game could feature some mix-and-match lines.

One example is Oliver Wahlstrom, who skated alongside Casey Cizikas and Kyle MacLean at Thursday's practice. Head Coach Patrick Roy said he wants to see how the scoring winger pairs with two energetic checkers.

"We're still doing some experiments, and we're going to try a lot of different things," Roy said. "I'm curious to see [Wahlstrom] there. He's having a good camp."

ISLES NOTES:

Ilya Sorokin joined the Islanders for his first practice of training camp on Thursday, but his status for Friday's game is TBD, as Roy looks to take a day-by-day approach with his goaltender.

Hudson Fasching also returned to practice on Thursday after missing Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday's skates with a lower-body injury.

Kyle Palmieri took a maintenance day on Thursday.

Check back closer to warmups for the Islanders gamenight roster.

1920x1080 Web Showcase

THE PARK IS OPEN!

Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena is open for business on Friday! Learn more about all the new additions to The Park this season. Purchase pre-game skate tickets here.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Friday marks the second meeting of the preseason between the Islanders and Rangers. The Isles let a 4-1 lead slip away in the final 6:10 of the third period back on Sept. 24.

RANGERS NOTES

The Rangers will also likely be icing a vet-heavy squad on Friday night, as the team announced further cuts to their training camp roster on Wednesday, which now sits at 30 players. However, Artemi Panarin missed Thursday's skate with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, so Brennan Othmann will take his place. Rangers Head Coach Peter Laviolette also told reporters defenseman Matthew Robertson, the Rangers 2019 2nd-round pick, will be in the lineup.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with five points (3G, 2A) in two preseason games.

