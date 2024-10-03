Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Joins Isles for Practice

Ilya Sorokin joined his New York Islanders teammates for practice on Thursday morning, as the goaltender particiapted in his first session of this year's Training Camp, presented by Northwell.

Sorokin had previously been sidelined for the first two weeks of camp, as he recovered from an offseason injury. Sorokin was on the ice with goalie coaches on Wednesday.

That gave the Islanders three healthy goaltenders at Thursday's practice, with Semyon Varlamov and Marcus Hogberg.

Sorokin was 25-19-12 last season with a 3.01 GAA and a .909 SV% with two shutouts. The Russian netminder is 95-65-30 with a 2.54 GAA, a .919 SV% and 18 shutouts over four seasons with the Islanders.

When asked about Sorokin's availability to play in Friday's preseason game against the Rangers, Head Coach Patrick Roy said the team is just taking things day by day with the goaltender.

FASCHING SKATES

Hudson Fasching also returned to practice on Thursday, after missing Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practices with a lower-body injury.

PALMIERI TAKES MAINTENANCE DAY

Kyle Palmieri took a maintenance day on Thursday.