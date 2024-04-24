This Day in Isles History: April 24

Shawn Bates' penalty shot and a pair of OT winners highlight this day in Isles history

Bates-Dogpile

By New York Islanders
April 24, 2002: Shawn Bates scores on a penalty shot against Curtis Joseph in a Game Four win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bates is the second American-born player to score on a penalty shot in the playoffs, the 13th NHL player overall, and the first Islander to do so.

Shawn Bates also talked about his penalty shot during his appearance on Talkin' Isles.

April 24, 1993: The Islanders win their third consecutive overtime game against the Washington Capitals, 4-3, in Game Four of the Patrick Division semifinals on a goal by Ray Ferraro in double overtime. The win puts the Isles up three games to one in the best-of-seven series. It is Ferraro's second consecutive game-winner. Brian Mullen record-ed the first overtime goal in Game Two, also in double overtime, in Washington.

April 24, 2016: John Tavares' double-overtime goal in Game 6 vs. Florida lifts the Islanders to their first playoff series victory in 23 years. Tavares became the first Isle to score tying goal in final minute of regulation and then the OT winner. Thomas Greiss makes 41 saves in the win.

