UBS Arena Adds Universal Changing Table

How one family sparked the addition of an accessible universal changing table, installed inside Family Services at Section 106

ADA
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

For the parents of a wheelchair-dependent son, finding a suitable place to change him is always a consideration when attending events. Thanks to their advocacy, and UBS Arena’s mission to make the building more accessible, an adult-sized changing table was installed in a restroom outside section 106.

“UBS Arena is so accessible, which is why it's one of our favorite places to go,” said Jackie Scali from Massapequa. “It’s really wheelchair friendly already, and with this new addition it’ll help even more.”

Jackie and Anthony Scali are parents of nine-year-old Dino, who is wheelchair dependent. To effectively help their son, they need height-adjustable changing tables. The Scali’s created the New York chapter of the Changing Spaces Campaign, which advocates for accessible restrooms with universal changing tables around the country. As they sought change at the local level, the ADA Team at UBS Arena was receptive to the suggestion and need for this accommodation.

“When Jackie contacted us and we got on the phone with her, I immediately thought about how many other people are coming to the arena that may not be as vocal as her, and how many other families that can benefit from this,” said Phillip Schifilliti, ADA Coordinator.

Having a suitable restroom is a top priority for the Scali family when they're out with Dino.

“For families without disabilities, it’s just normal,” Jackie Scali said. “No one ever thinks, where can I go to the bathroom?”

“For us, we have to think about where there’s a bathroom for Dino and how we can change him safely and cleanly,” Scali continued. “So, it’s a little bit more challenge going places, but now we can easily go to UBS Arena for any event, and they have that changing table we can use, it's amazing.”

20240915_DONOMAR_FINAL-5 2

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

The new universal changing table will allow the Scali family, who are Season Ticket Members, to come to Islanders games and concerts more easily and without stress. Anthony Scali is thrilled that UBS Arena caters to his son Dino, but also considers the big picture and positive effect the universal changing table will have on the fanbase at large.

“We realized how many people actually would really need this,” Scali said. “Not just someone who's handicapped, but also veterans and people with other medical conditions and sensory issues. This is a large community that could utilize something like this.”

Jackie and Anthony also have an eight-year-old daughter, Ella, so the experience of attending events at UBS as a family is priceless.

“I can't even explain to you how nice it is to be able to do things like that as a family,” Jackie Scali said. “The universal changing table will help us so much. I’m probably going to cry when I first see it.”

Accessibility has long been a focal point at UBS Arena, even prior to the addition of the universal changing table. UBS Arena has an ADA team of 60 staff members, 25-30 of which are working at each event, as well as multiple sensory rooms that are available, along with services such as wheelchair escorts, shuttle drop-offs and pick-ups. The ADA team is always looking to evolve and take additional steps to provide for all guests.

“In terms of inclusivity and accessibility, we're always going to take that next step forward,” said Schifilliti. “We are always open to feedback from our community and from our guests on how we can become more inclusive.”

