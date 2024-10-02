UBS Arena Adds Universal Changing Table

For the parents of a wheelchair-dependent son, finding a suitable place to change him is always a consideration when attending events. Thanks to their advocacy, and UBS Arena’s mission to make the building more accessible, an adult-sized changing table was installed in a restroom outside section 106.

“UBS Arena is so accessible, which is why it's one of our favorite places to go,” said Jackie Scali from Massapequa. “It’s really wheelchair friendly already, and with this new addition it’ll help even more.”

Jackie and Anthony Scali are parents of nine-year-old Dino, who is wheelchair dependent. To effectively help their son, they need height-adjustable changing tables. The Scali’s created the New York chapter of the Changing Spaces Campaign, which advocates for accessible restrooms with universal changing tables around the country. As they sought change at the local level, the ADA Team at UBS Arena was receptive to the suggestion and need for this accommodation.

“When Jackie contacted us and we got on the phone with her, I immediately thought about how many other people are coming to the arena that may not be as vocal as her, and how many other families that can benefit from this,” said Phillip Schifilliti, ADA Coordinator.

Having a suitable restroom is a top priority for the Scali family when they're out with Dino.

“For families without disabilities, it’s just normal,” Jackie Scali said. “No one ever thinks, where can I go to the bathroom?”

“For us, we have to think about where there’s a bathroom for Dino and how we can change him safely and cleanly,” Scali continued. “So, it’s a little bit more challenge going places, but now we can easily go to UBS Arena for any event, and they have that changing table we can use, it's amazing.”