Isles Reflect on 2024-25 Season

Clean out day came too early for the New York Islanders this season – as the Isles will miss the playoffs for just the second time in the past seven seasons.

Instead of preparing for the postseason, Saturday was a day of reflection, as the team packed up their lockers, signed merchandise and spoke to the media for the final time this year, diagnosing the year that was.

“Missing the playoffs sucks,” Casey Cizikas said. “This feeling is not good. And I hope guys do what they need to do this summer and get back, because we have one goal in mind, and that's the same as every other team and that's to win the Stanley Cup.”

The Islanders finished the season with a 35-35-12 record and 82 points, nine back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. To return to the playoffs, the Islanders felt like they needed to return to the identity of the stingy defensive team that went to back-to-back third rounds in 2020 and 2021.

“We need to find our identity again and find that path of what we are,” Scott Mayfield said. “I think we built a certain way to play a certain way, and we need to respect that.”