April 22, 2016: Alan Quine's double-OT goal gives the Islanders a 3-2 lead in their First Round series against the Florida Panthers. Quine's goal ended the longest Isles game since 1987 and was their first Game 5 win since 1987. Thomas Greiss makes 47 saves in the win, including a penalty shot in the first overtime.

The Islanders go on to win the series in Game 6 at Barclays Center.