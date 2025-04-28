Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 28, 2025

Nurmi nets his first-career OHL playoff goal, Veilleux scores in the USHL Eastern Conference Final and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NURMI SCORES FIRST CAREER OHL PLAYOFF GOAL

Jessie Nurmi hit an important milestone on Sunday, netting his first-career OHL playoff goal for the London Knights in a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers in Game Two of the Western Conference Final.

Nurmi and the Knights hold a 2-0 series lead over the Rangers in the series and the Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) has provided offense early in both games.

Nurmi tallied a secondary assist on London’s first goal at 2:08 of a 5-2 win in Game One on Friday for his fifth helper of the postseason. The Finnish winger scored a goal of his own, scooping up a drop pass from the high slot 4:11 into Game Two’ victory to get the Knights on the board.

Nurmi and the Knights are undefeated in the playoffs, winning ten straight games (10-0-0). The 19-year-old has six points (1G, 5A) through 10 games of his first career OHL postseason run. Game Three is slated for Monday night.

RITCHIE SCORES IN GAME ONE OF THE CONFERENCE FINALS

Calum Ritchie netted his fifth goal of the playoffs for the Oshawa Generals with an empty-netter that sealed the deal in a 3-1 win over the Barrie Colts in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final.

The goal extended Ritchie’s point streak to six games (4G, 3A), matching a previous six-game point streak (1G, 8A) that kicked off the postseason. Although his point streak ended on Sunday, Ritchie went 11-for-22 in the faceoff dot, recorded two shots on goal and a plus-one rating in the 7-1 win.

Ritchie and the Generals are up 2-0 in the conference final against the Colts and Game Three is slated for Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old, who was acquired by the Islanders in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, has 16 points (5G, 11A) through 14 games of his fourth career OHL playoff run after finishing the regular season with 70 points (15G, 55A).

VEILLEUX SCORES SECOND GOAL OF THE POSTSEASON

Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks have a 2-0 series lead over the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL Eastern Conference Final.

Veilleux, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft (179th overall), used a heavy slap shot to take a 4-1 advantage in the eventual 7-4 win in Game Two on Saturday. The 18-year-old defenseman has six points (2G, 4A) through eight games of the postseason.

Veilleux and the Lumberjacks are one win away from advancing to the Clark Cup Final. Game Three is set for Tuesday.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 10GP, 1G, 5A, 6P, 7PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 14GP, 5G, 11A, 16P,18PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda (Playoffs) | 1-2-0, 2.64 GAA, .901% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 8GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM

