Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 28, 2025

VEILLEUX SCORES SECOND GOAL OF THE POSTSEASON
Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks have a 2-0 series lead over the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL Eastern Conference Final.
Veilleux, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft (179th overall), used a heavy slap shot to take a 4-1 advantage in the eventual 7-4 win in Game Two on Saturday. The 18-year-old defenseman has six points (2G, 4A) through eight games of the postseason.
Veilleux and the Lumberjacks are one win away from advancing to the Clark Cup Final. Game Three is set for Tuesday.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 10GP, 1G, 5A, 6P, 7PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 14GP, 5G, 11A, 16P,18PIM
Finland:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM
Sweden:
Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO
KHL/VHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda (Playoffs) | 1-2-0, 2.64 GAA, .901% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 8GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 0PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM