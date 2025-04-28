Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 28, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NURMI SCORES FIRST CAREER OHL PLAYOFF GOAL

Jessie Nurmi hit an important milestone on Sunday, netting his first-career OHL playoff goal for the London Knights in a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers in Game Two of the Western Conference Final.

Nurmi and the Knights hold a 2-0 series lead over the Rangers in the series and the Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) has provided offense early in both games.

Nurmi tallied a secondary assist on London’s first goal at 2:08 of a 5-2 win in Game One on Friday for his fifth helper of the postseason. The Finnish winger scored a goal of his own, scooping up a drop pass from the high slot 4:11 into Game Two’ victory to get the Knights on the board.