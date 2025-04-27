This Day in Isles History: April 27

Shane Prince scores twice vs the Lightning in 2016, while the Isles beat the Nordiques in Game 1 in 1982

April 27, 2024: Mathew Barzal scores a double-OT winner as the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 4 of their First Round series. Barzal deflects a shot from defenseman Robert Bortuzzo for the goal, which keeps the Islanders alive in the series.

April 27, 2016: The Islanders defeat Tampa 5-3 in Game 1 of the Second Round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Shane Prince scored twice while Travis Hamonic, John Tavares (PPG), and Cal Clutterbuck also scored.

April 27, 1982: The Islanders defeat the Quebec Nordiques 4-1 in Game 1 of the Wales Conference Final. Denis Potvin (1G, 1A) has a two-point game. The Isles sweep the Nordiques in four games. The Game 1 win is part of the Islanders nine-game winning streak to end the playoffs and claim their third Stanley Cup

Isles History: Islanders Wins Third Cup in 1982

