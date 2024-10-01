UBS Arena and Delaware North Unveil Exciting New Food and Beverage Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders Season 

UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North today announced an array of new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 New York Islanders season. Since opening in 2021, UBS Arena continues to build on the success of its culinary program each season by bringing creative and fresh options for fans to enjoy. This year’s items feature new takes on sandwiches and pizzas, a new partnership with chef David Chang’s Fuku, more creative fan-favorite sharable items, an expansion of healthy choice options in partnership with Northwell Health and refreshing new cocktails.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a menu that offers a variety of flavor profiles to enhance the fan experience at UBS Arena,” said Ted Donnelly, executive chef for Delaware North at UBS Arena. “From classic favorites to innovative new dishes, we have crafted options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.”

“Each year we look to elevate our culinary offerings at UBS Arena. Working in partnership with Delaware North, we are pleased to offer our fans some new, exciting options when we drop the puck on the 2024-25 New York Islanders hockey season,” said Mike Sciortino, General Manager at UBS Arena. “These items are now providing fans even more sharable items than we’ve provided previously and innovative fun takes on classics that you’d see at a game.”

Among many highlights, Market 214 will now feature several new menu items from Fuku, the fried chicken concept of chef David Chang: