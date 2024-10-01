UBS Arena and Delaware North Unveil Exciting New Food and Beverage Offerings Ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders Season 

UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North today announced an array of new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 New York Islanders season

UBS Arena Delaware North Food Offerings HERO SHOT Large
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders

UBS Arena and hospitality partner Delaware North today announced an array of new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 New York Islanders season. Since opening in 2021, UBS Arena continues to build on the success of its culinary program each season by bringing creative and fresh options for fans to enjoy. This year’s items feature new takes on sandwiches and pizzas, a new partnership with chef David Chang’s Fuku, more creative fan-favorite sharable items, an expansion of healthy choice options in partnership with Northwell Health and refreshing new cocktails.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a menu that offers a variety of flavor profiles to enhance the fan experience at UBS Arena,” said Ted Donnelly, executive chef for Delaware North at UBS Arena. “From classic favorites to innovative new dishes, we have crafted options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.”

“Each year we look to elevate our culinary offerings at UBS Arena. Working in partnership with Delaware North, we are pleased to offer our fans some new, exciting options when we drop the puck on the 2024-25 New York Islanders hockey season,” said Mike Sciortino, General Manager at UBS Arena. “These items are now providing fans even more sharable items than we’ve provided previously and innovative fun takes on classics that you’d see at a game.”

Among many highlights, Market 214 will now feature several new menu items from Fuku, the fried chicken concept of chef David Chang:

  • OG Spicy Fried Chicken Sando: Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast topped with Fuku Mayo and pickles on a potato roll.
  • Sweet & Spicy Sando: Crispy habanero-brined chicken breast with Sweet + Spicy Glaze and topped with pickles on a potato roll.
  • Tenders with Fries: Three crispy tenders served with sweet jalapeno-seasoned waffle fries.
  • Sweet & Spicy Tenders: Three crispy tenders coated in Sweet + Spicy glaze and served with sweet jalapeno-seasoned waffle fries.
  • Waffle Fries: Sweet jalapeno-seasoned waffle fries.
  • Extra Side Sauce: Fuku Miso Scallion Ranch, Fuku Mayo or Fuku Honey Mustard.
Big Chicken Shaq Attack Large
Knishwich Large
Filled to Order Cannoli Large
Italian Poutine Puck Large
Birra Grilled Cheese Large
+2 Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
2024-25 New Cocktails Large
Classic Sharable Poutine Puck Large

PHOTOS: New Food at UBS Arena for 2024-25 Islanders Season

UBS Arena and Delaware North unveil exciting new food and beverage offerings ahead of the 2024-25 New York Islanders season

Additional new offerings available throughout the arena include:

  • Buffalo Chicken Pizza: Mozzarella pizza topped with crispy Buffalo-style breaded chicken, finished with a zesty drizzle of ranch dressing. Available at Market 108 and Market 203.
  • White Pizza: Creamy, rich New York ricotta and mozzarella, roasted garlic and a hint of spicy red pepper flakes – all on a perfectly baked crust. Available at Market 213.
  • Knishwich: Hot pastrami sandwich, layered with Swiss cheese, tangy cole slaw and zesty mustard, served on a warm Knish bun alongside a crunchy deli pickle. Available at Market 102.
  • Mighty Quinn’s Chipotle Chicken Mac & Cheese: Creamy mac and cheese from Mighty Quinn’s BBQ topped with chipotle chicken, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Sauce and scallions. Available at Portable 107 and Market 203.
  • Big Chicken Shaq Attack: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast filet, smothered in pepper jack cheese and chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with spicy jalapeño slaw for an explosive flavor experience. Available at Market 111 and Stand 206.
  • Chicken Cutlet and Prosciutto Parmesan Hero: Crispy chicken cutlet drizzled with rich vodka sauce, complemented by fresh mozzarella, savory prosciutto and basil – nestled in rustic bread. Available at Market 203.
  • Classic Shareable Poutine Puck: Skin-on fries topped with gooey cheddar cheese curds, savory brown gravy and fresh scallions – perfect for sharing. Available at Market 111.
  • Shareable Italian Poutine Puck: Skin-on fries adorned with ciliegine mozzarella, vibrant vodka sauce, crispy fried pepperoni chips and basil for a flavorful twist. Available at Market 111.
  • Birria Grilled Cheese: Spicy birria shredded beef with melted Monterey cheese, sandwiched between butter-toasted Texas toast and served with a rich birria dipping sauce and crunchy kettle chips. Available at Market 220.
  • Classic Loaded Baked Potato: An oversized baked potato, loaded with spicy beef-and-bean chili, smooth sour cream, sharp cheddar cheese and scallions. Available at Market 221.
  • Filled to Order Cannoli: A sweet indulgence of freshly filled cannoli shells, customizable with your choice of delicious toppings. Available at Market 203.
Filled to Order Cannoli Large

Several new items available in partnership with Northwell Healthy Choices are being featured:

  • Chicken Caesar Salad: Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with tender grilled chicken, crunchy croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing.
  • Greek Style Chicken and Hummus on Whole Wheat Pita: Flavorful grilled chicken paired with smooth hummus and fresh veggies wrapped in a wholesome whole wheat pita.
  • Mediterranean Quinoa Salad: A vibrant mix of quinoa, fresh vegetables and a zesty dressing, offering a nutritious and satisfying option.
  • Grilled Vegetable Sandwich: Perfectly grilled seasonal vegetables, drizzled with a savory sauce and served on artisanal bread.
  • Syosset Signature Salad: A refreshing blend of mixed greens, seasonal fruits, nuts and a light vinaigrette – perfect for a guilt-free meal.
2024-25 New Cocktails Large

Bold new specialty cocktails debut with refreshing flavors across the arena such as:

  • Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade: Absolut Wild Berri with lemonade, blackberry, raspberry and a lemon garnish. Available at all bar locations.
  • Henny Cherry Lemonade: Hennessey with Owen’s Cherry Lemonade and a lemon garnish. Available at all bar locations.

