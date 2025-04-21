Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 21, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

RITCHIE’S TWO-GOAL OUTING IN GAME THREE

After being down 2-0 in their second round series, Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals won four straight games to take down the Brantford Bulldogs and punch their ticket to the OHL Eastern Conference Finals.

Ritchie helped turn the series around with two goals in a 7-2 win in Game Three. The 20-year-old opened the scoring with a power-play goal in in the first period and found the back of the net in a shorthanded effort. He earned third star of the game recognition in his third career multi-goal playoff game.