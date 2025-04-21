Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 21, 2025

Ritchie has a two-goal game to help spark a series comeback, Nurmi records his first multi-point playoff game and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report pres. by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

RITCHIE’S TWO-GOAL OUTING IN GAME THREE

After being down 2-0 in their second round series, Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals won four straight games to take down the Brantford Bulldogs and punch their ticket to the OHL Eastern Conference Finals.

Ritchie helped turn the series around with two goals in a 7-2 win in Game Three. The 20-year-old opened the scoring with a power-play goal in in the first period and found the back of the net in a shorthanded effort. He earned third star of the game recognition in his third career multi-goal playoff game.

The win was a turning point in the series, as the Generals rattled off three more wins to take the series in six games. Ritchie tallied an assist on the power play in Sunday’s 4-1 win in Game Six to help the Generals advance.

Ritchie, who the Islanders acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche ahead the NHL Trade Deadline, is on a five-game point streak (3G, 3A). The center has 15 points (4G, 11A) through 12 playoff games this postseason and his three power-play goals mark a career-high.

NURMI’S MULTI-POINT PERFORMANCE IN GAME THREE

Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights punched their ticket to the OHL Western Conference Finals with a 4-0 series sweep over the Erie Otters.

Nurmi recorded his first-career, multi-point playoff game with two helpers in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against the Otters in Game Three. The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) recorded an assist on the game’s second and third goal.

London outscored the Otters 21-8 in the series, pulling off the sweep in a 4-3 OT win on Thursday where Nurmi recorded four shots on goal. Nurmi has four assists and 16 shots on goal through eight games of his first career OHL playoff run.

The Knights are undefeated in the playoffs (8-0-0) and their opponent in the Conference Finals is yet to be determined.

VEILLLEUX, LUMBERJACKS UP 2-0 IN THE SEMIFINALS

Xavier Veilleux is having a productive postseason so far, playing at a point-per-game pace as the Muskegon Lumberjacks are up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL playoffs.

The Islanders’ 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall) scored in the series-clinching game, a 4-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in a best-of-three series. The defenseman scored a power-play goal on Wednesday to make it 4-0, which marked his second point in the series after he tallied an assist in a 4-3 loss on Tuesday.

Veilleux tallied three assists across the first two games of the semifinals. The 19-year-old had a multi-point game in a 5-3 win on Saturday to help the Lumberjacks win the first game of the series, while he recorded another helper in Sunday’s 6-2 win.

With five points (1G, 4A) in five games, Veilleux matched last season’s stat line in the playoffs with Muskegon, where he recorded five points in seven games of his first career playoff run.

Three of his five points came on the power play, while he ranks second on the team among defensemen.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 8GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 7PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 12GP, 4G, 11A, 15P,18PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda (Playoffs) | 1-2-0, 2.64 GAA, .901% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 5GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM

