Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 21, 2025

Veilleux tallied three assists across the first two games of the semifinals. The 19-year-old had a multi-point game in a 5-3 win on Saturday to help the Lumberjacks win the first game of the series, while he recorded another helper in Sunday’s 6-2 win.
With five points (1G, 4A) in five games, Veilleux matched last season’s stat line in the playoffs with Muskegon, where he recorded five points in seven games of his first career playoff run.
Three of his five points came on the power play, while he ranks second on the team among defensemen.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 8GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 7PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 12GP, 4G, 11A, 15P,18PIM
Finland:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM
Sweden:
Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO
KHL/VHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda (Playoffs) | 1-2-0, 2.64 GAA, .901% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 5GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 0PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 39GP, 25G, 11A, 36P, 27PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 40GP, 2G, 17A, 19P, 28PIM