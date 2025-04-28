This Day in Isles History: April 28

The Islanders eliminate the Capitals in Game 6 in 1993

April 28, 1993: The Islanders eliminate the Washington Capitals, four games to two in the Patrick Division Semifinals, with a 5-3 victory in Game 6 and advance to the next round against Pittsburgh. After scoring an insurance goal in the third period, Pierre Turgeon is hit from behind by Caps captain Dale Hunter, who later receives a 21-game suspension from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

April 28, 2002:The Islanders force Game 7 against Toronto as they win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals 5-3. Kip Miller leads the way with a three-point game, including the game-winning goal.

