Northwell Pond Returns Prior to Islanders’ Preseason Game on Oct. 4 Ice Rink Opens to Community

Northwell Pond ice rink returns to Northwell

Presents The Park at UBS Arena on October 4, bringing the ultimate pond hockey and skating experience back to the heart of historic Belmont Park.

“We’re committed to creating a vibrant outdoor pre-event experience, and The Park offers a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to enjoy the ice and celebrate the sport of hockey via our new games and activities,” said Janet Duch, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. “Northwell Pond’s early return to The Park further demonstrates the continued growth of Belmont Park as a dynamic destination for entertainment and community engagement.”

Northwell Pond, which remains open through February 2025, opens for public ice skating on October 4 prior to the Islanders preseason game against the New York Rangers. The rink boasts a sheet of natural ice and throughout the season will host a series of 4v4 pond hockey tournaments following USA Hockey guidelines, catering to youth and adult divisions at various competitive levels.

General admission for the 90-minute public ice skating session is $20. Skate rentals will be available for guests along with lockers to store personal belongings. To learn more about The Park and all on-ice programming, please visit TheParkatUBSArena.com.

In addition, The Park will offer guests a wide range of activities, including an all-new UBS Hockey Skill Games zone, giving guests the opportunity to test their skills with the Bullseye Battle, Accuracy Challenge and Hardest Shot.

On October 5, Northwell Pond will host Learn to Play sessions and a House League Jamboree. These community programs cater to a wide range of age groups and skill levels, seeking to grow the sport of hockey by making it accessible for everyone. A skate for Season Ticket Members will take place October 6, following a members-only Open Practice at UBS Arena.

The weekend also includes The Park being open prior to two concerts at UBS Arena - Amor En Vivo (October 5) and Jelly Roll (October 7) for guests to enjoy.

Additional activities include:

Kids Zone featuring Slap Shot Booth: The slap shot booth allows you to sharpen your accuracy and have some friendly competitions with your friends. The Double Overtime Obstacle Challenge: This 45-foot obstacle course is for anyone up to the challenge. Center Ice Bounce: The traditional moon bounce is fun for kids of all ages. Northwell Mini Golf: Play nine holes with your family and friends through November before rooting on the Islanders. Dunk Tank: Kids should get ready to make an all-foam splash.



Penalty Box Photo Moment: Take a lasting instagrammable moment with family and friends.

Take a lasting instagrammable moment with family and friends. Heineken Beer Garden: The Beer Garden is adorned with twinkly lights, Solo Stove fire pits, and lawn games. Guests can warm up with hot chocolate or BYOB up to a 6-pack of cans per person.

The Beer Garden is adorned with twinkly lights, Solo Stove fire pits, and lawn games. Guests can warm up with hot chocolate or BYOB up to a 6-pack of cans per person. American Express Igloo Garden : Hospitality area featuring six 12-foot wide heated and furnished igloos for added comforts.

: Hospitality area featuring six 12-foot wide heated and furnished igloos for added comforts. Isles Lab Swag Shack: The Islanders will open a pop-up Isles Lab store, where guests can gear up or bundle up before game time with Islanders’ apparel.

The Islanders will open a pop-up Isles Lab store, where guests can gear up or bundle up before game time with Islanders’ apparel. Food Trucks: Rotating food trucks will offer guests a diverse culinary experience at fan friendly prices.

The Park will also host the Great American Family Christmas Festival from November 22 until the end of December. For more information, please visit GreatAmericanFamilyChristmasFestival.com.

The Islanders and UBS Arena received a 2024 National Hockey League Stanley Award for Venue Business Initiative for The Park.