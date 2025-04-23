Clutterbuck Announces Retirement from the NHL

Cal Clutterbuck left his mark on the NHL and officially announced his retirement on Wednesday after 1,064 games and 4,029 hits, which included 11 seasons with the New York Islanders.

The winger was drafted in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft (72nd overall) by the Minnesota Wild and played with the team for six seasons before he was acquired by the Islanders in 2013. The Welland, ON native racked up 293 points (143G, 150A) in his career spanning over 1,000 games, a milestone in which he reached on Nov. 25, 2023 as a member of the Islanders.

Upon joining the Islanders, Clutterbuck was effective and his signature style of play resonated with the fanbase. Clutterbuck was an integral part of the Islanders ‘Identity Line’ with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas, a longtime trio that was beloved by Islanders fans and feared by opponents league-wide. The three of them were a line for the better part of a decade - a longevity that is rare in the NHL - playing with a lot of pride and straightforward, physical style of hockey.