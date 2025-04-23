Clutterbuck Announces Retirement from the NHL

The winger played 11 seasons with the Islanders including 10 as an alternate captain and reigns as the NHL’s leader in hits

By Rachel Luscher
Cal Clutterbuck left his mark on the NHL and officially announced his retirement on Wednesday after 1,064 games and 4,029 hits, which included 11 seasons with the New York Islanders.

The winger was drafted in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft (72nd overall) by the Minnesota Wild and played with the team for six seasons before he was acquired by the Islanders in 2013. The Welland, ON native racked up 293 points (143G, 150A) in his career spanning over 1,000 games, a milestone in which he reached on Nov. 25, 2023 as a member of the Islanders.

Upon joining the Islanders, Clutterbuck was effective and his signature style of play resonated with the fanbase. Clutterbuck was an integral part of the Islanders ‘Identity Line’ with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas, a longtime trio that was beloved by Islanders fans and feared by opponents league-wide. The three of them were a line for the better part of a decade - a longevity that is rare in the NHL - playing with a lot of pride and straightforward, physical style of hockey.

Clutterbuck reigns as the NHL leader in hits (4,029), as he passed the 4,000 mark during the 2023-24 campaign, becoming the only player to achieve that mark since the stat was recorded in 2005-06.

Not only was he the league’s leader in hits, but Clutterbuck was a leader to the Islanders both on and off the ice. He served as an alternate captain for 10 seasons and anchored the team through six playoff runs. Clutterbuck was entrusted as the team’s locker room DJ and was the undisputed best golfer in the room. He was also known around the league his clever chirps against opponents.

Clutterbuck played with a fierce competitiveness and grit. He understood the deep, longstanding rivalry between the Islanders and Rangers and caused havoc in those matchups especially. Through 42 career games, the winger racked up six goals and 14 points against the Blueshirts, including his game-winner with 1:28 to go in a 6-4 win in the 2015-16 season. Clutterbuck made a return to Madison Square Garden in January, leading the way for the Isles alumni squad with a hat trick in the charity contest.

Photos: Cal Clutterbuck Through the Years

Cal Clutterbuck's career through the lens as he gets set to play in his 1,000th game on Nov. 22, 2023.

Clutterbuck played all 82 games for the first time in his career in 2023-24, where he earned the Bob Nystrom Award, voted on by Isles fans for the player who best exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication. He overcame several injuries in his 17-year career but remained consistent in his mindset and hard-hitting, gritty style of play. Clutterbuck was the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy for 2023-24, which marked his final NHL season.

Clutterbuck got into something new following the 2023-24 campaign, jumping into an analyst role with MSG Networks for Islanders broadcasts, unexpectedly falling in love with the media side of things in his post-playing days.

Here’s to the next chapter!

