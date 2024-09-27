Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

The Isles host the Devils at UBS Arena on Friday night in preseason action

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-2-0) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-3-0)

7 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG

The New York Islanders are coming home to host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Friday for the first of three preseason home games.

The Isles were shut out 2-0 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. Erik Johnson scored a late third period goal for the Flyers to break the ice and Matvei Michkov sealed the deal with an empty-netter. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 24 of 25 shots in his Isles preseason debut.

The Devils are winless in the preseason, most recently dropping a 5-3 decision to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

