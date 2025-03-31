The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 4

Game 73

Carolina 6, Isles 4

Seth Jarvis broke a 3-3 tie with a shorthanded goal with 2:31 to play in the middle period and later added the game's final goal as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Islanders, 6-4, before a sellout crowd of 18,700 at Lenovo Center.

Carolina scored twice in a 13 second span to take a 2-0 lead, but by the 1:37 mark of the second period the Isles had gained a 3-2 lead behind Pierre Engvall's first career multi-goal game. After Sebastian Aho tied the game and Jarvis' shorty gave Carolina the lead through 40 minutes, Anders Lee tied the game 4:05 into the third. However, it was for naught as Dimitri Orlov scored the game-winning goal just before the midpoint of the period.

The Isles fall to 32-31-10 as they are now 0-3-2 in their last five games. The Isles head home to begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Lightning.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Mark Jankowski (11) Eric Robinson (18), Tyson Jost (3) 04:41 NYI 0,CAR 1

Logan Stankoven (11) Jordan Martinook (21) 04:54 NYI 0,CAR 2

Pierre Engvall (7) Adam Pelech (19) 06:10 NYI 1,CAR 2

Kyle Palmieri (23) Noah Dobson (27), Bo Horvat (26) 11:27 NYI 2,CAR 2 PPG

2nd Period

Pierre Engvall (8) 01:37 NYI 3,CAR 2

Sebastian Aho (28) Shayne Gostisbehere (34), Taylor Hall (21) 08:35 NYI 3,CAR 3 PPG

Seth Jarvis (28) Sebastian Aho (40), Jaccob Slavin (18) 17:29 NYI 3,CAR 4 SHG

3rd Period

Anders Lee (27) Bo Horvat (27), Kyle Palmieri (24) 04:05 NYI 4,CAR 4

Dmitry Orlov (6) Andrei Svechnikov (26), Tyson Jost (4) 09:19 NYI 4,CAR 5

Seth Jarvis (29) Sebastian Aho (41) 17:14 NYI 4,CAR 6

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-3-3 in the last nine games and 7-6-3 in the last sixteen games …The Isles are 4-1-3 in their last eight home games and 10-3-3 in their last sixteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 90-79 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 42-33 in those periods over the last 30 games…The Isles were outscored 4-3 at 5-on-5 today….The Isles have scored 146 goals and allowed 138 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 85-54 in all other situations… The Isles went 1-5 on the power play as they scored on the power play for the second straight game; the Isles have been outscored 22-12 on the power play over the last 42 games… Ilya Sorokin has started eight of the last ten and 21 of the last 25; he has appeared in 24 of the last 28 games…Sorokin is 7-4-2 in his last thirteen games, and his 27 wins are the second-highest total of his career… The Isles fall to 5-24-2 when trailing after two periods… The Isles went 6-6-3 in March, including 4-1-3 at UBS Arena… Tony DeAngelo's point streak ended at five games… The Isles allowed the first goal for the 46th time, which passes Pittsburgh for the most in the NHL… With today's loss, the Isles are guaranteed to finish with fewer points than last season's 94…Anders Lee matched a career-high with ten shots on goal…The Canes lead the NHL with 29 home wins…Seth Jarvis is 7-6-13 in 17 games since the Four Nations Cup break; his 17 home-ice goals since New Year's Day are the most in the NHL… Mark Jankowski has seven goal in ten games with Carolina….The Canes have sold out 106 consecutive regular season/playoff games...Carolina is 14-0-0 when scoring at least five goals…The two Canes goals :13 apart in the first period were by far the fastest two allowed by the Isles this season.…The Isles allowed their eighth shorthanded goal; this is their most since 2017-18, when they yielded 11.

First Time in A Long Time

The Isles have allowed at least five goals in three straight games for the first time since April 21-24, 2022.

A First For Pierre

Pierre Engvall scored twice; his prior 63 goals had come in 63 different games, which matched the third-highest total in NHL history before a multi-goal game (Aaron Ekblad-68, Sandy McCarthy -66). Engvall's four goals since the trade deadline are tied with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat for the club lead.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee recorded his 286th goal, tying Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for 6th in club history.

• Brent Burns played his 1,488th game, passing Wayne Gretzky for 25th place in NHL history; he has played 916 consecutive games (4th all-time).

The Playoff Chase (through Sunday)

3rd Metro New Jersey 85 points (35 RW) in 75 games (MON vs Minnesota, SAT vs. Rangers)

1st WC Ottawa 84 points (30 RW) in 73 games (TUE vs. Buffalo, THU vs. Tampa Bay, SAT vs. Florida)

2nd WC Montreal 77 points (25 RW) in 73 games (TUE vs. Florida, THU vs. Boston, SAT vs. Philadelphia)

--------

3rd Rangers 77 points (32 RW) in 74 games (WED vs. Minnesota, SAT at New Jersey)

4th Columbus 75 points (23 RW) in 72 games (TUE vs Nashville, THU vs. Colorado, SAT at Toronto)

5th Detroit 74 points (26 RW) in 73 games (TUE at St. Louis, FRI vs. Carolina)

6th ISLES 74 points (25 RW) in 73 games (TUE vs. Tampa Bay, FRI vs. Minnesota)

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins

• New Jersey 99/42 (3rd Metro)

• Ottawa 102/39 (WC 1)

• Montreal 95/34 (WC 2)

-------------

• Columbus 95/33

• Rangers 93/40

• Detroit 92/35

• Isles 92/34

Monday's Game

Minnesota at New Jersey

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Isles

Florida at Montreal

Buffalo at Ottawa

Nashville at Columbus

Detroit at St. Louis

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 74, Opponents 83

Tying Goals: Isles 10, Opponents 16 (in 15 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 13 (in 12 games), Opponents 10

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 21

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 42 of their 73 games. In the 31 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-24-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win sixteen times this season, including nine times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Swede 17

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 17 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals and Anders Kallur had 18 goals. Nystrom (8x) and Kallur (3x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 21.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 51 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 24 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 8 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 32-31-10 for 74 points in 73 games

• 2023-24 31-27-15 for 77 points in 73 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 29-116-145

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 25 goals in the last 47 games

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-31-10 overall; they are 17-14-5 at home and 15-17-5 on the road.

Carolina is 45-24-4 overall; they are 29-8-1 at home and 16-16-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-19-4 against the East (9-8-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-11-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,476

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,476) and Patrick Roy (182) have combined for 1,658 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 17-5-5 when scoring first and are 15-26-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 9-9-13=31

Carolina 14-6-10=30

The Isles are 16-22-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 15-8-6 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves; he is 2-4-1 this season and 0-1-0 vs. Carolina.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves; he is 26-13-3 this season and 5-2-2 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-5 (8:20) but allowed a shorthanded goal; Carolina was 1-4 (6:59).

The Isles are 13-5-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-26-9 when they do not. The Isles are 14-15-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-16-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 9-4-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-16-6 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-10-6 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-21-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-10 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-8 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-9 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including today, the Isles are 6-4-1 on the front end and 4-7-0 on the back end this season. The final back-to-back will be April 12th-13th in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Tony DeAngelo (23:59); Carolina: Jaccob Slavin (22:41)

Kyle Palmieri led Isles forwards (21:41).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Carolina 26 (57%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 17 for the Isles; Jesperi Kotkaniemi won 6 of 11 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Marc Gatcomb -5)

Carolina 8 (Jalen Chatfield -2)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 9 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -2)

Carolina 11 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 56, Carolina 57

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 32, Carolina 41

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +9

Carolina: Jackson Blake +9

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Carolina 15

5-on-5: Isles 5, Carolina 13

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly)

Games Lost to injury: 282. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 189 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (99) and Anders Lee (73) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-5-2 in matinee games this season, with three games remaining. The next matinee will be April 6 vs. the Caps. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-17-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (3): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8, CAR 3/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (2): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (9): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (8): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 888 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 847 ** 9. Anders Lee 832 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 552 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal and Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 527

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine, Brent Sutter, and Anders Lee 287 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 113

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 216…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 178 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 158…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 502…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 259

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +82 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53 * 5. Stefan Persson 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 48…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 178…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 158 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 133…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 226 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 211…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 159…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 247 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 122 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to improve to 15-42-4-3 with a 5-4 win on Sunday in Toronto. Liam Foudy had two goals and an assist, while Chris Terry added three helpers.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 23 goals, three ahead of Liam Foudy. Terry's 43 assists and 62 points both lead the team and are tied-2nd and fourth in the AHL, respectively.

The Baby Isles head home for a School Day Matinee on Wednesday against Lehigh Valley.

Season Series Stats

The season series finishes tied, 2 game to 2 (Carolina earned 5 points to the Isles' 4).

The Isles are 4-3-1 in the last two regular seasons against the Canes.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, APRIL 1st – TAMPA BAY AT ISLES 7:30pm

[ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles return home to open April with a nationally-streamed game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It is the final meeting of the teams this season, with the teams splitting a pair of games in Tampa Bay; Tony DeAngelo's overtime goal made the Isles winners in early February, but the Bolts built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the Isles on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

The Isles are 3-9-0 in their last 12 games against the Bolts.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.