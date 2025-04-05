Takeaways: Islanders Earn 3-1 Win Over Wild 

The New York Islanders got the monkey off their back by beating the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday night, snapping a six-game winless skid.

Noah Dobson (1G, 1A), Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom led the way offensively for the Isles, while Mats Zuccarello potted the lone goal for the Wild. Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win, while Filip Gustavsson turned aside 24 of 27 shots in defeat.

Not only did the Isles snap a six-game winless skid, but they also put an end to a seven-game winless skid against the Wild that dated back to Dec. 29, 2019. The Islanders earned their first win on home ice against Minnesota since Feb. 10, 2019.

The win brought the Islanders (76 points) from seven to five points back of the Montreal Canadiens (81 points) for the second wild card spot, who were idle on Friday. The Detroit Red Wings (77 points) defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Friday to maintain a one-point lead over the Isles.