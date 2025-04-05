Takeaways: Islanders Earn 3-1 Win Over Wild 

Noah Dobson has two-point night, Holmstrom nets game-winning goal and Islanders snap six-game winless skid

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders got the monkey off their back by beating the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday night, snapping a six-game winless skid.

Noah Dobson (1G, 1A), Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom led the way offensively for the Isles, while Mats Zuccarello potted the lone goal for the Wild. Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win, while Filip Gustavsson turned aside 24 of 27 shots in defeat.

Not only did the Isles snap a six-game winless skid, but they also put an end to a seven-game winless skid against the Wild that dated back to Dec. 29, 2019. The Islanders earned their first win on home ice against Minnesota since Feb. 10, 2019.

The win brought the Islanders (76 points) from seven to five points back of the Montreal Canadiens (81 points) for the second wild card spot, who were idle on Friday. The Detroit Red Wings (77 points) defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Friday to maintain a one-point lead over the Isles.

MIN at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS:

- After a scoreless period where the Isles were outshot 11-4, the Wild got on the board early into the second period. Zuccarello’s chop at the puck from behind the goal line banked off Sorokin’s head and into the net at the 1:42 mark of the middle frame. The Islanders allowed the game’s first goal for the 10th time in their last 12 games and 48th time this season.

“It was a fluky goal, I mean hit the mask and went in,” Roy said. “You only see that in movies normally.”

- The Islanders had a quick response and proceeded to score three unanswered goals. Cizikas hovered around the right dot and got his stick on a blast from Dobson at the point to tie the game at one apiece 36 seconds after Zuccarello’s opening goal.

“Anytime you get scored on, the next shift is really important,” Dobson said. “To get one right back right away was a key moment in the game. Great job by that line, getting in on the forecheck, and a great tip by Casey.”

Less than two minutes later, Holmstrom whizzed into the zone down the right side and his centering feed clipped Frederick Gaudreau and deflected past Gustavsson to take a 2-1 lead. Dobson eventually gave the Isles some breathing room, as he unleashed rocket from the point on an third period power play to give the Isles a 3-1 lead.

MIN@NYI: Dobson scores goal against Filip Gustavsson

- The power play had a strong night, going 1-for-3 in the win, which was a rebound performance after the man advantage went 0-for-4 and recorded one shot on goal on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The power play has converted three times in their last four games overall, as the Islanders are looking to find consistency in their power play units.

“It was good for the power play to bounce back after a not-so-great night [on Tuesday], but we have three power play goals in the last four, so hopefully we can build on that and be a difference-maker for the team,” Dobson said.

On the other side of special teams, the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3 and is 11-for-12 in the last seven games, including and a shorthanded goal.

“You need those kills in tight games,” Cizikas said. “Every time we have an opportunity to have a kill and get that momentum back, it’s huge for the game.”

- Max Tsyplakov recorded an assist on Holmstrom’s game-winning goal and had a team-high five shots on goal. Roy had a solid assessment postgame of the Russian winger with new linemates, skating with Pageau and Holmstrom.

“He played really well,” Roy said. “I love when he’s first on the puck, uses his body, protects the puck. When he does that, he’s tough to play against. He’s had some good plays offensively and defended well.”

20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_DOBSON-6
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_DOBSON-4
20250404_NYI_MIN_SRJ-10
20240404_NYI_MIN_WARMUPS-24
20240404_NYI_MIN_WARMUPS-20
+16 20240404_NYI_MIN_WARMUPS-7
GettyImages-2207932581 (1)
GettyImages-2207939924
GettyImages-2207939740
GettyImages-2207939709
GettyImages-2207940017
GettyImages-2207939686
GettyImages-2207932515
GettyImages-2207937055
GettyImages-2207935203
GettyImages-2207937043
GettyImages-2207939887
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_WIN-17
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_WIN-19
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_STARS-4
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_STARS-10
20240404_NYI_MIN_GOAL_STARS-7

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 3, Wild 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva and Sam Johnston, New York Islanders and Andrew Mordzynski and Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

LINEUP NOTES

Matt Martin drew back into the lineup after sitting 30 games, He skated on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb.

“I was happy for him, you see someone working so hard in practice,” Roy said. “I’m sure he felt rusty at times the beginning but I thought he did a really good job. We rolled four lines and everyone had a chance to play.

Scott Mayfield came in for Adam Boqvist, recording one hit in 14:51 TOI on a pair with Dobson. Roy said postgame that Mayfield is an asset when he plays like he did against the Wild, moving his feet and making good decisions with the puck.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Holmstrom buried his 18th goal of the season on Friday and snapped a six-game point drought.
  • Tony DeAngelo has been productive offensively, with nine points (2G, 7A) in his last 10 games.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Cizikas on the team’s mindset for the remaining seven games in the regular season:

“Our focus is on these last games and what’s at stake. Anything can happen in this league, and we have to focus on what we can control and give ourselves our best fighting chance.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders wrap their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m.

Related Content

NYI 3 vs MIN 1: Patrick Roy

NYI 3 vs MIN 1: Noah Dobson

NYI 3 vs MIN 1: Casey Cizikas

NYI 3 vs MIN 1: Maxim Tsyplakov

News Feed

New York Islanders Clark Gillies Foundation Media Room Unveiled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

Isles Day to Day: Martin to Return to Lineup vs Wild

The Skinny: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Lightning 4-1

This Day in Isles History: April 1

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

Islanders Prospect Report: March 31, 2025

Jerseys Off Our Backs Is Back!

Islanders Sign Larson

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 4

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-4 Decision to Canes 

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

The Skinny: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lightning

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist in vs Tampa

This Day in Isles History: Mar. 28