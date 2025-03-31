Islanders Sign Larson

The Islanders have signed Michigan State University forward Joey Larson to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26

Larson-1920
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed Joey Larson to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Larson, 24, scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games last season as a junior at Michigan State University. The 6’1, 196-pound forward skated in 75 games over two seasons with the Spartans, totaling 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists). Prior to transferring to Michigan State, Larson scored 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games as a freshman at Northern Michigan University and was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team.

A native of Brighton, MI, Larson played junior hockey with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, and the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League. He scored a junior career high 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 61 games with Muskegon in 2021-22.

