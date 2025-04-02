Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Lightning 4-1

The New York Islanders’ troubles with the Tampa Bay Lightning continued on Tuesday night, as the Isles fell 4-1 to the Bolts at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat scored a shorthanded goal for the Islanders, but Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jake Guentzel (1G, 1A), Victor Hedman and Nick Paul (ENG) scored for the Lightning, who beat the Isles for the second time in four days.

In the process, the Islanders’ winless stretch reached six games (0-4-2) their longest skid since a six-gamer from March 11-21, 2024. The Isles have allowed four-or-more goals in all six contests.

“At the end of the day, at this time of year, we're trying to make a push here. It's just not good enough,” Horvat said.

Tuesday’s loss keeps the Islanders (74 points) five points back of the Montreal Canadiens (79 points) for the second card wild spot. The Isles also trail the Columbus Blue Jackets (77 points) by three points, while Columbus holds a game in hand. Both Montreal and Columbus won on Tuesday.