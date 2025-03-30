Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-30-10) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (44-24-4)

5 PM | LENOVO CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders look to snap a four-game winless skid when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday evening.

The Isles dropped to 0-2-2 in their last four games after a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Pulock, Marc Gatcomb and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders, who attempted to rally out of a 4-0 hole, but came up short.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Jackson Blake led the way with a three-point game (1G, 2A), while Sebastian Aho, Taylor Hall and Andrei Svechnikov each scored.

STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS:

The Islanders (74 points) are three points back of the New York Rangers (77 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand. The Isles are also one point back of the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets, who both have 75 points and have played the same number of games as the Isles.

The Detroit Red Wings (74 points) are also tied with the Isles, but New York holds a game in hand. Montreal takes on Florida on Sunday afternoon.

SEASON SERIES:

The Islanders are 2-1-0 this season against the Hurricanes, winning both games at UBS Arena. The Hurricanes took the lone meeting at Lenovo Center, shutting out the Isles 4-0 on Dec. 17.