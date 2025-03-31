Islanders Prospect Report: March 31, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

BU PUNCHES TICKET TO FROZEN FOUR

Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik are headed to the Frozen Four.

BU defeated Cornell 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in the NCAA Regional Final to advance to the Frozen Four, where four teams are in the hunt for the NCAA Men's Hockey Division I Championship.

Eiserman, who was selected 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, recorded two shots in the win while Bednarik, who the Islanders drafted 61st overall in 2024, won eight of 15 faceoffs in the win and recorded one shot on goal.