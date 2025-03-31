Islanders Prospect Report: March 31, 2025

The Islanders’ 2024 second-round pick (54th overall) played his first two games in Bridgeport after he racked up eight points (3G, 5A) through 38 games with JYP of Liiga, Finland’s top league. The 20-year-old defenseman recorded three shots in his first three games in the AHL.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 47GP, 15G, 55A, 70P, 50PIM
Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (Playoffs) | 2GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM
Finland:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 38GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM
Sweden:
Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 9-2-0, 1.73 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO
KHL/VHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-8-6, 2.24 GAA, .928 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-1, 3.31 GAA, .894% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 55GP, 6G, 32A, 38P, 18PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 26GP, 12G, 10A, 22P, 16PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 27PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 37GP, 23G, 11A, 34P, 27PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 38GP, 2G, 16A, 18P, 28PIM