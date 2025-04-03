Isles Day to Day: Martin to Return to Lineup vs Wild

Matt Martin will return to the New York Islanders lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. The veteran winger has not played since Jan. 16, missing the last 30 games as a healthy scratch.

“I’m excited to get back in the lineup and play a game at home,” Martin said. “It means a lot, anytime you play with your teammates, it’s special. It’s been a while here, so to get in some game action, I can hopefully contribute.”

Despite being out of the lineup, Martin has continued to work hard in practice, skating hard with the other players also out of the lineup and setting a positive example. His professionalism, leadership and impact has been appreciated by Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“He’s been a great leader,” Roy said of Martin. “It’s impressive, the way he’s been working hard every day at practice, pushing the guys that were not playing and [helping them] have a positive mindset. I’m excited to give him the opportunity to play tomorrow.”