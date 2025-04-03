Isles Day to Day: Martin to Return to Lineup vs Wild

Matt Martin to return to the lineup on Friday vs Wild after 30-game absence

IMG_2903
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin will return to the New York Islanders lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. The veteran winger has not played since Jan. 16, missing the last 30 games as a healthy scratch.

“I’m excited to get back in the lineup and play a game at home,” Martin said. “It means a lot, anytime you play with your teammates, it’s special. It’s been a while here, so to get in some game action, I can hopefully contribute.”

Despite being out of the lineup, Martin has continued to work hard in practice, skating hard with the other players also out of the lineup and setting a positive example. His professionalism, leadership and impact has been appreciated by Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“He’s been a great leader,” Roy said of Martin. “It’s impressive, the way he’s been working hard every day at practice, pushing the guys that were not playing and [helping them] have a positive mindset. I’m excited to give him the opportunity to play tomorrow.”

Martin draws back into the lineup in the absence of Anthony Duclair, who is taking some time off to reflect, per Roy. In Duclair’s place, Max Tsyplakov skated on a line with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom, while Martin slotted in with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb in Thursday’s practice.

Martin entered training camp on a PTO before signing a one-year deal in October. Martin was clear-eyed about his role this season, understanding how his veteran leadership will be utilized by the team.

“I knew what I signed up for, I just tried to come with a fresh mindset and be a positive person in the locker room,” Martin said. “We’re all in this to win hockey games whether you’re playing or not, that’s the focus. I have an opportunity to play tomorrow and make the best of it.”

Related Content

Practice 4/3: Matt Martin

Practice 4/3: Casey Cizikas

Practice 4/3: Patrick Roy

News Feed

The Skinny: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Lightning 4-1

This Day in Isles History: April 1

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

Islanders Prospect Report: March 31, 2025

Jerseys Off Our Backs Is Back!

Islanders Sign Larson

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 4

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-4 Decision to Canes 

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

The Skinny: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lightning

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Isles Day to Day: Boqvist in vs Tampa

This Day in Isles History: Mar. 28

The Skinny: Canucks 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks