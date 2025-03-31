Jerseys Off Our Backs Is Back!

Bid until April 10 for a chance to win a game-worn jersey off the back of an Islanders player on April 15

-1920x1080 Social
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Jerseys Off Our Backs… is back!

The Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony is returning on Fan Appreciation Night on April 15 when the Islanders host the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena.

A select number of lucky fans will get to participate in the ceremony and will receive a game-worn jersey from an Islanders player – directly off his back after the game.

Bidding is open until April 10 for a chance to win one of three spots in the ceremony! Bid through the link here.

Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

Stay tuned for more information about special experiences and giveaways for Fan Appreciation Night and get your tickets here!

