Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-29-10) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (42-25-5)

7 PM | AMALIE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back on the road and ready to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Isles saw a six-game point streak snapped at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 loss at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. Casey CIzikas and Tony DeAngelo scored for New York, while Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 19 shots before Marcus Hogberg stopped all five shots he saw in relief.

The Lightning bulldozed the Utah Hockey Club 8-0 on Thursday night. Nikita Kucherov had a four-point night (1G, 3A), while Victor Hedman (1G, 2A), Brayden Point (1G, 1A), Oliver Bjorkstrand (2G), Jake Guentzel (2G), Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after DeAngelo was the overtime hero in a 3-2 OT win over the Lightning on Feb. 1, which snapped a five-game losing streak against Tampa on the road. The win was costly though, as Mathew Barzal blocked a shot late in the game and has been sidelined with an injury since.

The Islanders will face the Lightning twice in a short span to conclude the season series. They’ll go head-to-head at Amalie Arena on Saturday and again on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, which is a home-and-home for Tampa Bay, but not the Islanders, as they’ll take on the Carolina Hurricanes between both meetings with the Lightning.

The Islanders (74 points) stand one point back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (75 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets outlasted the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout to win 7-6 on Friday night, which bumped the Montreal Canadiens who dropped both games of a back-to-back set.