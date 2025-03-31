Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-4 Decision to Canes 

HOW IT HAPPENED

The hectic, back-and-forth contest began with the Hurricanes jumping out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period, scoring twice in the span of 13 seconds.

Jankowski broke the ice at the 4:54 mark, burying Eric Robinson’s pass from the half wall down low to grab a 1-0 lead for Carolina. The Hurricanes doubled the lead quickly after when Stankoven snuck a shot from the left side of the crease from a Jordan Martinook feed to make it 2-0.

Instead of getting flustered after allowing two goals in a short span, the Islanders regrouped and found their legs. Engvall raced into the Hurricanes zone with speed and ripped a shot through Kochetkov five-hole to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 6:10 mark of the first period. The Islanders’ power play then got its second goal in as many games when Palmieri used excellent hand-eye coordination to grab the puck that bounced off Kochetkov’s helmet and banked the bouncing puck into the net to tie the score at two apiece.

Engvall provided another goal, threading through the neutral zone and deking out a Hurricanes defender at the right dot before unleashing a snipe to take the first lead of the game for the Islanders, 3-2.

The Isles’ special teams faltered in two instances in the second period, as Aho’s power-play goal tied the game for Carolina, and Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal to take a 4-3 lead. Surrendering a shorthanded goal on a double minor was a blemish that followed two solid power plays that produced a goal earlier in the game.

“Obviously, the fact that they scored hurt us a bit,” Roy said. “We didn’t do as good as the first ones. But we have to give them credit for the way they defended the blue line and making it tough for us to enter.”

The Islanders found a way to tie the game in the third, as Lee scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season when he jammed the puck in the net with a gritty goal at the 4:05 mark of the final frame to make it 4-4.

That was as close as the Isles came, as Orlov scored the game-winner at 9:19 of the third, as the defenseman’s hard shot from the point made its way through traffic and past Hogberg. Jarvis eventually iced it, as snapped a shot past Hogberg to cushion the Canes lead and make it 6-4.

“It was a good hockey game, back and forth, lots of plays on both sides,” Lee said. “We were pushing for one to tie it at the end, we just couldn’t give up that second one. But we battled back and were in it the whole way.”