Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-4 Decision to Canes 

It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest, but ultimately a losing one, as the New York Islanders fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 on Sunday evening at Lenovo Center in the second half of a back-to-back set.
Pierre Engvall (2G), Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee put up goals for the Islanders, while Mark Jankowski, Logan Stankoven, Sebastian Aho (PPG, 2A), Seth Jarvis (2G) and Dmitry Orlov led the way offensively for the Canes. Marcus Hogberg turned aside 24 of 30 shots in the loss, while Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the win for Carolina.
Although they battled back and made both games of the back-to-back set close, the Isles were outscored 11-7 over the weekend and saw their losing streak reach three games and their winless skid grow to five (0-3-2).
“We can’t allow three to four goals and expect to win games,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It doesn’t work that way. We have to do a better job defending and execute at the right time.”
The Islanders are coming home from the road trip without any points and the second wild card spot became further out of reach. The Islanders (74 points) sit three points back of the Montreal Canadiens (77 points) for the second wild card spot, but the New York Rangers (77 points), Columbus Blue Jackets (75 points) and the Detroit Red Wings (74 points) all stand in the way.
“We need points and it’s going to come down to the last game so we can’t give up,” Engvall said. “We have to focus on the next game and go from there.”