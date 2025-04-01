Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (32-31-10) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (43-25-5)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: ESPN+ HULU

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders look to snap a three-game losing streak and a five-game winless stretch (0-3-2) when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Isles are returning home after dropping a pair of games on a weekend back-to-back, falling 5-3 in Tampa on Saturday and 6-4 in Carolina on Sunday. Add in a 5-2 loss vs Vancouver last week and the Isles have allowed at least five goals in three straight games for the first time since April 21-24, 2022.

The Lightning haven’t played since Saturday’s matchup, which was Tampa’s third-straight win. The Bolts have struck plenty over the past three games, racking up 19 goals over that span. Tampa (91 points, 73 GP) is currently second in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs (94 points, 74 GP) and tied with the third place Florida Panthers.

STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS:

The Islanders (74 points, 73 GP) are three points back of the Montreal Canadiens (77 points) for the second wild card berth in the Eastern Conference. Montreal hosts Florida on Tuesday.

Here’s the standings as of Tuesday morning, as well as opponents:

Montreal Canadiens 77 points, 73 GP | vs FLA

New York Rangers 77 points, 74 GP | No game Tues.

Columbus Blue Jackets 75 points, 72 GP | vs NSH

Detroit Red Wings 74 points, 73 GP | at STL

SEASON SERIES:

The Isles are 1-1-0 against the Bolts this season, splitting the first two games at Amalie Arena. The Islanders scored a 3-2 OT win over Lightning on Feb. 1, while Tampa beat New York 5-3 on Mar. 29.