New York Islanders Clark Gillies Foundation Media Room Unveiled

The Islanders Childrens Foundation, the New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities unveil Islanders-themed space to honor Gillies and comfort families

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Clark Gillies’ legacy was alive, felt and celebrated at the ribbon cutting of the brand-new New York Islanders Clark Gillies Media Room at Ronald McDonald House on Thursday evening.

“Walking into this room is breathtaking,” said Kris Amplo, a member on the board of directors at the Clark Gillies Foundation. “I know Clark’s looking down, really happy about what we’ve put together here.”

The Islanders-themed room offers a retreat to children and families facing extended medical stays, creating a sense of home life. The Ronald McDonald House serves families every day by fostering a caring environment for families and the Clark Gillies Media Room is their newest fixture at their New Hyde Park location.

“We’ve always wanted to brand a space here, to honor our partnership with the Islanders,” said Matt Campo, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. “We wanted to create a space where families can step out of the hospital environment, relax and enjoy Islanders hockey.”

Bright blue and orange couches frame the room and a table designed to look like an Islanders puck is the centerpiece. Colorful pillows, stuffed animals, toys and games fill the room for children to enjoy, with TVs equipped for families to watch games.

“It’s awesome, you see Sparky stuffed animals everywhere, which the kids always love,” former Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk said. “Lots of games too, it’s a good place to relax. And it’s Islander-themed, so you see all the current players on the wall and bobbleheads of the legends. It’s really cool.”

Bringing the vision from farm to table was a one-year journey. Working with Kim E. Courtney Interiors, the Islanders Children’s Foundation, the Clark Gillies Foundation and Ronald McDonald House collaborated to bring the space to life, focusing on their shared values every step of the way. UBS Arena was a major source of inspiration, as the overall look and feel is an ode to the Islanders’ home in Belmont.

“It feels like home,” Cal Clutterbuck said when he stepped into the room for the first time. “They really nailed the aesthetics.”

Isles, Clark Gillies Foundation partner with Ronald McDonald House to create hockey-themed room

Emily Tyree, Executive Director for the Clark Gillies Foundation, played an integral role in the room coming together and is excited about the finished product and purpose of the room.

“The most fulfilling part is being in the room today and watching families make it a space where they can feel a sense of normalcy during some of the most unimaginable circumstances in their lives,” Tyree said.

Down to the details, the room honors Gillies’ long legacy of philanthropy and the rich history of the Islanders while blending the past and present. A framed display with Gillies’ jersey hangs above the desk in the corner of the room, which is decorated with Islanders memorabilia including autographed pucks, a 2024-25 team-signed helmet and autographed mini lockers of the legends. A pillar wrapped top to bottom with pictures of Gillies and current Islanders.

“All those faces in the room really care about the community on Long Island,” Josh Bailey said. “That’s the biggest thing about being an Islander.”

Gillies’ wife, Pam, had the honor of cutting the big blue ribbon during Thursday’s ceremony. Surrounded by Islanders alumni, special guests and families who will enjoy the new room, she thought the moment and meaning behind the room perfectly embodied her late husband.

“This would have been Clark’s dream,” Pam Gillies said. “It’s the Islanders, it helps kids, and those are two things that Clark loved. It’s the perfect partnership and the room is beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Clark Gillies Media Room at Ronald McDonald House Ribbon Cutting Event

Snapshots of the New York Islanders PHOTOS: Clark Gillies Media Room at Ronald McDonald House Ribbon Cutting Event on Thursday, Apr. 3, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

Pam and Clark decided to raise their children on Long Island and make it home after his playing days, which is also the case for Clutterbuck and Bailey. Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky spotlighted those alumni in attendance on Thursday, saying they personified who Clark was on and off the ice, as well as his commitment and devotion to the community.

“That was definitely high praise,” Clutterbuck said. “I don’t know if anybody’s going to be able to fill those shoes, but as a group we can collectively try. He showed us the way and created an authentic culture that remains to this day.”

Those who knew Clark Gillies can clearly envision how much joy this initiative would bring him. Gillies wholeheartedly gave back to the community, especially children going through tough times, and now his legacy will impact thousands of children on Long Island for years to come at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Gillies would have really enjoyed sitting at that table with those children, telling stories, being empathetic with them, making them feel better, showing them the locker room we have set up and really relating to kids,” Ledecky said. “That’s what Clark was all about.”

