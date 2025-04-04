New York Islanders Clark Gillies Foundation Media Room Unveiled

Clark Gillies’ legacy was alive, felt and celebrated at the ribbon cutting of the brand-new New York Islanders Clark Gillies Media Room at Ronald McDonald House on Thursday evening.

“Walking into this room is breathtaking,” said Kris Amplo, a member on the board of directors at the Clark Gillies Foundation. “I know Clark’s looking down, really happy about what we’ve put together here.”

The Islanders-themed room offers a retreat to children and families facing extended medical stays, creating a sense of home life. The Ronald McDonald House serves families every day by fostering a caring environment for families and the Clark Gillies Media Room is their newest fixture at their New Hyde Park location.

“We’ve always wanted to brand a space here, to honor our partnership with the Islanders,” said Matt Campo, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. “We wanted to create a space where families can step out of the hospital environment, relax and enjoy Islanders hockey.”

Bright blue and orange couches frame the room and a table designed to look like an Islanders puck is the centerpiece. Colorful pillows, stuffed animals, toys and games fill the room for children to enjoy, with TVs equipped for families to watch games.

“It’s awesome, you see Sparky stuffed animals everywhere, which the kids always love,” former Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk said. “Lots of games too, it’s a good place to relax. And it’s Islander-themed, so you see all the current players on the wall and bobbleheads of the legends. It’s really cool.”

Bringing the vision from farm to table was a one-year journey. Working with Kim E. Courtney Interiors, the Islanders Children’s Foundation, the Clark Gillies Foundation and Ronald McDonald House collaborated to bring the space to life, focusing on their shared values every step of the way. UBS Arena was a major source of inspiration, as the overall look and feel is an ode to the Islanders’ home in Belmont.

“It feels like home,” Cal Clutterbuck said when he stepped into the room for the first time. “They really nailed the aesthetics.”