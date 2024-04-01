April 1, 1978: Mike Bossy becomes the first Islander and first rookie in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season, in a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Bossy finished the night with two goals - his 50th and 51st. The Islanders sharpshooter scored 50 goals in nine-straight seasons, including five, 60-goal seasons. Bossy finished his career with 573 goals in 752 games, averaging 0.762 goals-per-game.
This Day in Isles History: April 1
Mike Bossy becomes the first rookie to score 50 goals in 1978, Bob Nystrom's jersey gets retired in 1995
© Focus On Sport/Getty Images
April 1, 1995:The Islanders retire Bob Nystrom's number 23. Drafted by the Islanders in 1972, Nystrom played 900 games over 14 seasons for the team and notably scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal in 1980. Nystrom was the fourth Islander to have his jersey retired, following Denis Potvin, Mike Bossy and Billy Smith.