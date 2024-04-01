This Day in Isles History: April 1

April 1, 1978: Mike Bossy becomes the first Islander and first rookie in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season, in a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Bossy finished the night with two goals - his 50th and 51st. The Islanders sharpshooter scored 50 goals in nine-straight seasons, including five, 60-goal seasons. Bossy finished his career with 573 goals in 752 games, averaging 0.762 goals-per-game.