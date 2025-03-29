Takeaways: Islanders Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Lightning

The New York Islanders had a valiant comeback effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but ultimately fell short as their winless streak reached four games (0-2-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Pulock (PPG), Marc Gatcomb, Tony DeAngelo scored in the third period after the Islanders found themselves down 4-0, but 4-3 was as close as they came. Brayden Point (2G), Nikita Kucherov (1G, 3A) and Nick Perbix built the 4-0 lead, while Jake Guentzel (1G, 1A) scored an empty-netter to seal the deal for the Lightning with 14 seconds left.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 19 of 23 shots in defeat, while Jonas Johansson made 35 saves on 38 shots in his first start since Mar. 13.

“Sometimes the bounces just don’t go your way, but I liked the push we had in the third,” Gatcomb said. “It’s tough.”

The loss felt like a missed opportunity, as the Islanders could have moved into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with two points. Instead, the Islanders (74 points) find themselves still one point back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (75 points) for the coveted wild card spot. The Blue Jackets, New York Rangers (75 points) and Detroit Red Wings (72 points) are all in action on Saturday night.

“We played a pretty solid 60 minutes, but we needed those two points,” Adam Boqvist said.