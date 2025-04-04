Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

NEW YORK ISLANDERS VS MINNESOTA WILD

The New York Islanders continue their three-game homestand with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders’ winless skid reached six games (0-4-2) on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bo Horvat (SHG) scored his 25th goal of the season and Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in the loss. The Isles have lost four straight games in regulation, allowing four-or-more goals in each contest.

The Wild fell 5-4 in overtime to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Gustav Nyquist (PPG), Brock Faber, Marcus Johansson (1G, 2A) and Marco Rossi scored in regulation for the Wild, but Vincent Trocheck lit the lamp 24 seconds into overtime to take the two points for the Rangers.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders (74 points) stand seven points back of the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and climbed to 81 points after taking a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The Rangers (79 points), Columbus Blue Jackets (77 points) and Detroit Red Wings (75 points) stand between the Isles and Habs with eight games remaining in the regular season.

“We have our work cut out for us for sure,” Horvat said. “We have the team in here to do it. We can’t just fold and say ‘it’s over,’ there’s still a lot of hockey left to be played. We need these wins, and it starts tomorrow night.”

The Islanders dropped the first meeting of the season series 6-3 on Feb. 8 in what was both teams’ final game before the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off . It’s been a while since the Islanders have beat the Wild, as their last win against Minnesota came on Dec. 29, 2019. The Wild have an active seven-game winning streak against the Islanders.