Isles Day to Day: Boqvist in vs Tampa

Adam Boqvist draws into the lineup after missing Wednesday as a healthy scratch, Mike Reilly to come out

IMG_4169
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Adam Boqvist will draw back into the New York Islanders lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after missing Wednesday’s game as a healthy scratch, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Boqvist has five points (2G, 3A) through 13 games played with the Islanders this season, including a goal against the Lightning in his Isles debut on Feb. 1. Roy said that Boqvist’s skills on the power play can be an asset when facing the Lightning, as their PK ranks fifth in the NHL (82.3%).

“We need a power-play guy, that’s why we’ll go with him,” Roy said on Friday after practice. “He’s got skills, he moves the puck well. He’s got a nice shot.”

Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch as a result. All nine rostered defensemen are healthy right now, which gives Roy flexibility when making lineup decisions.

“It’s important to have a healthy lineup, period,” Roy said. “Having the choice with our [defensemen], it gives us that flexibility to try things. We trust every one of them. It’s nothing personal when we pick a guy over another one.”

Roy also revealed that Ilya Sorokin will get the start against Tampa, and Marcus Hogberg will get the start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

IMG_4168
IMG_4157
IMG_4167
IMG_4171
IMG_4166
+9 IMG_4158 2
IMG_4163
IMG_4170
IMG_4161
IMG_4162
IMG_4165
IMG_4159
IMG_4160
IMG_4169
IMG_4172

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Mar. 28 in Tampa

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Friday, Mar. 28 at Amalie Arena. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

News Feed

This Day in Isles History: Mar. 28

The Skinny: Canucks 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

Islanders Prospect Report: March 25, 2025

The Skinny: Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Columbus 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

The Skinny: Flames 4, Islanders 3 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Take Home Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Flames  

Holmstrom Helping Offensively, Setting Career Highs This Season

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

Islanders Sign Veremyev

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 OT

Takeaways: Horvat Helps Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Habs

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Penguins 2

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Penguins 4-2 in Second Straight Comeback Win