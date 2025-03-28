Isles Day to Day: Boqvist in vs Tampa

Adam Boqvist will draw back into the New York Islanders lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after missing Wednesday’s game as a healthy scratch, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Boqvist has five points (2G, 3A) through 13 games played with the Islanders this season, including a goal against the Lightning in his Isles debut on Feb. 1. Roy said that Boqvist’s skills on the power play can be an asset when facing the Lightning, as their PK ranks fifth in the NHL (82.3%).

“We need a power-play guy, that’s why we’ll go with him,” Roy said on Friday after practice. “He’s got skills, he moves the puck well. He’s got a nice shot.”

Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch as a result. All nine rostered defensemen are healthy right now, which gives Roy flexibility when making lineup decisions.

“It’s important to have a healthy lineup, period,” Roy said. “Having the choice with our [defensemen], it gives us that flexibility to try things. We trust every one of them. It’s nothing personal when we pick a guy over another one.”

Roy also revealed that Ilya Sorokin will get the start against Tampa, and Marcus Hogberg will get the start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.