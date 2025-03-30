The Skinny: Lightning 5, Islanders 3

Game 72

Tampa Bay 5, Isles 3

Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists while Brayden Point had a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Islanders, 4-3, before a sellout crowd of 19,092 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa scored twice on their first three shots and led 3-0 after one period; Brayden Point's second goal with 17 seconds to play in the second seemingly put the game out of reach. But the Isles rallied for three goals in a 2:49 span of the third, capped by Tony DeAngelo extending his point streak to five games to get the Isles into the game, before a Jake Guentzel empty-netter cemented matters in the final seconds.

The Isles fall to 32-30-10 as they are now 0-2-2 in their last four games. The Isles head to Carolina at 5:00pm on Sunday to wrap up the back-to-back set.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Nikita Kucherov (33) Victor Hedman (45), Jake Guentzel (35) 02:02 NYI 0,TBL 1

Nick Perbix (5) 07:31 NYI 0,TBL 2

Brayden Point (37) Ryan McDonagh (25), Nikita Kucherov (74) 17:57 NYI 0,TBL 3

2nd Period

Brayden Point (38) Nikita Kucherov (75), Brandon Hagel (48) 19:43 NYI 0,TBL 4

3rd Period

Ryan Pulock (5) Anders Lee (23), Adam Boqvist (10) 05:58 NYI 1,TBL 4 PPG

Marc Gatcomb (6) 07:47 NYI 2,TBL 4

Tony DeAngelo (4) Maxim Tsyplakov (23), Adam Pelech (18) 08:47 NYI 3,TBL 4

Jake Guentzel (37)EN Nikita Kucherov (76) 19:46 NYI 3,TBL 5

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-2-3 in the last eight games and 7-5-3 in the last fifteen games …The Isles are 4-1-3 in their last eight home games and 10-3-3 in their last sixteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 88-78 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 41-31 in those periods over the last 29 games…The Isles were outscored 3-2 at 5-on-5 today….The Isles have scored 143 goals and allowed 134 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 83-53 in all other situations… The Isles went 1-2 on the power play and are 3-29 over the last ten games; the Isles have been outscored 21-11 on the power play over the last 41 games… Ilya Sorokin has started eight of the last nine and 21 of the last 24; he has appeared in 24 of the last 27 games…Sorokin is 7-4-2 in his last thirteen games, and his 27 wins are the second-highest total of his career… The Isles fall to 5-23-2 when trailing after two periods… The Isles are 6-5-3 in March, including 4-1-3 at UBS Arena… Tony DeAngelo extended his point streak to five games, matching Noah Dobson for the longest by an Islander defenseman this season…Tampa Bay had scored twelve straight goals, (an NHL season-high) and the Isles had allowed eight straight goals, prior to the Isles' three-goal third period; they outscored opponents 18-1 in the first eight periods of their homestand…The Isles are 1-5-2 in matinees this season…Nikita Kucherov has a four-game goal streak, an eight-game point streak, and is now tied for the NHL scoring lead; he has scored six goals in nine games against Ilya Sorokin…The Isles allowed the first goal for the 45th time, tied with Pittsburgh for the most in the NHL.

First Time in A Long Time

Tony DeAngelo has matched the second-longest point streak of his career; he had five game streaks in November 2019 for the Rangers and January 2022 for the Canes. His career-best eight-game streak was in February 2019 for the Rangers.

0 for 31 (Years)

The last Islander comeback to win a game from four goals down was on March 22, 1994, against the Lightning at the Coliseum.

Milestone Men

Anders Lee has 286 goals, one behind Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for 6th in club history.

The Playoff Chase (through Saturday)

3rd Metro New Jersey 85 points (35 RW) in 75 games (MON vs Minnesota, SAT vs. Rangers)

1st WC Ottawa 83 points (30 RW) in 72 games (SUN at Pittsburgh, TUE vs. Buffalo, THU vs. Tampa Bay, SAT vs. Florida)

2nd WC Rangers 77 points (32 RW) in 74 games (WED vs. Minnesota, SAT at New Jersey)

--------

3rd Montreal 75 points (24 RW) in 72 games (SUN at Florida, TUE vs. Florida, THU vs. Boston, SAT vs. Philadelphia)

4th Columbus 75 points (23 RW) in 72 games (TUE vs Nashville, THU vs. Colorado, SAT at Toronto)

5th ISLES 74 points (25 RW) in 72 games (SUN at Carolina, TUE vs. Tampa Bay, FRI vs. Minnesota)

6th Detroit 74 points (26 RW) in 73 games (TUE at St. Louis, FRI vs. Carolina)

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins

• New Jersey 99/42 (3rd Metro)

• Ottawa 103/40 (WC 1)

• Montreal 95/34 (WC 2)

-------------

• Columbus 95/33

• Isles 94/35

• Rangers 93/40

• Detroit 92/35

Sunday's Games

Isles at Carolina

Ottawa at Pittsburgh

Montreal at Florida

Monday's Games

Minnesota at New Jersey

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Isles

Florida at Montreal

Buffalo at Ottawa

Nashville at Columbus

Detroit at St. Louis

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 470 minutes for the Isles, allowing 15 goals on 218 shots for a 1.92 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Swede 17

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 17 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals and Anders Kallur had 18 goals. Nystrom (8x) and Kallur (3x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 73, Opponents 81

Tying Goals: Isles 9, Opponents 16 (in 15 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 13 (in 12 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 21

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 42 of their 72 games. In the 30 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-23-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fifteen times this season, including nine times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 21.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 51 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 24 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 8 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 32-30-10 for 74 points in 72 games

• 2023-24 31-26-15 for 77 points in 72 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 2-2-4

• Season: 29-114-143

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 25 goals in the last 46 games

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-30-10 overall; they are 17-14-5 at home and 15-16-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay is 43-25-5 overall; they are 27-8-2 at home and 16-17-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-18-4 against the East (9-7-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-11-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,476

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,476) and Patrick Roy (182) have combined for 1,658 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 17-5-5 when scoring first and are 15-25-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-15-11=38

Tampa Bay 7-11-6=24

The Isles are 16-21-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 15-8-6 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves; he is 27-22-6 this season and 3-6-0 vs. Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson made 35 saves; he is 8-5-2 this season and 1-3-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 (3:18); Tampa Bay was 0-0 (0:00).

The Isles are 13-4-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-26-9 when they do not. The Isles are 14-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-16-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 9-4-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-15-6 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-9-6 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-21-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-10 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-8 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-9 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including today, the Isles are 6-4-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes in Carolina on Sunday. The final back-to-back will be April 12th-13th in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Tony DeAngelo (23:44); Tampa Bay: Victor Hedman (22:03)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (19:04).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Tampa Bay 27 (56%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 16 of 21 for the Isles; Luke Glendenning won 11 of 17 for Tampa Bay.

Hit Count

Isles 30 (Casey Cizikas -6)

Tampa Bay 14 (Gage Goncalves -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Ryan Pulock -4)

Tampa Bay 12 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 72, Tampa Bay 52

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 57, Tampa Bay 50

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +20

Tampa Bay: Yanni Gourde +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 23, Tampa Bay 8

5-on-5: Isles 16, Tampa Bay 7

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly)

Games Lost to injury: 280. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 188 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (98) and Anders Lee (72) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

Including today, the Isles are 1-5-2 in matinee games this season, with three games remaining. The next matinee will be April 6 vs. the Caps. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-17-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (2): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (9): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (8): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 887 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 831 …

23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 551 * 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 527

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 286 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 113

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 216…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 177 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 159…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 502…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 259

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +80 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +61 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53 * 5. Stefan Persson 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 48…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 177…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 158 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 132…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 225 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 211…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 158…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 247 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 122 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 14-42-4-3 with a 6-0 loss on Friday to Rochester.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 22 goals, three ahead of Chris Terry. Terry's 40 assists and 59 points both lead the team.

The Baby Isles head to Toronto on Sunday.

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (Tampa Bay had 3 points to the Isles' 2).

The Isles are 3-9-0 in their last 12 games against the Bolts.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, MARCH 30th -- ISLES AT CAROLINA 5:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 4:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head to Carolina to wrap up this back-to-back set.

It is the final meeting of the teams this season, with the home team winning all three games, including the January 25th meeting where Marcus Hogberg battled the Hurricanes through regulation and Ilya Sorokin earned the overtime win in relief on a Brock Nelson overtime goal.

The Isles are 4-2-1 in the last two regular seasons against the Canes.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com